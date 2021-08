DBV Posts H1 Operating Income Falling to $1.5 Million Autor: PLX AI | 02.08.2021, 22:17 | 33 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 22:17 | (PLX AI) – DBV half year operating income USD 1.5 million.The decrease from $8.3 million in the first half last year is primarily attributable to the revision of the revenue recognized under Nestlé’s collaboration agreement, as the Company updated … (PLX AI) – DBV half year operating income USD 1.5 million.The decrease from $8.3 million in the first half last year is primarily attributable to the revision of the revenue recognized under Nestlé’s collaboration agreement, as the Company updated … (PLX AI) – DBV half year operating income USD 1.5 million.

The decrease from $8.3 million in the first half last year is primarily attributable to the revision of the revenue recognized under Nestlé’s collaboration agreement, as the Company updated its measurement of progress of its Phase II clinical study conducted as part of the contract due to recruitments delays DBV Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



