DBV Posts H1 Operating Income Falling to $1.5 Million
(PLX AI) – DBV half year operating income USD 1.5 million.The decrease from $8.3 million in the first half last year is primarily attributable to the revision of the revenue recognized under Nestlé’s collaboration agreement, as the Company updated …
- (PLX AI) – DBV half year operating income USD 1.5 million.
- The decrease from $8.3 million in the first half last year is primarily attributable to the revision of the revenue recognized under Nestlé’s collaboration agreement, as the Company updated its measurement of progress of its Phase II clinical study conducted as part of the contract due to recruitments delays
