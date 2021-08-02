Mace(R) Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, 2Q21 Financial Results Show Retail and E-Commerce Revenue Grew a Combined 38% Over 2Q20

Retail and e-commerce sales increased $810,000 (38%) over 2Q 2020Mace branded bear spray sales up 189% over 2Q 2020 and 214% over first six months 2020Net income for the quarter was $702,000, or 21% of net sales, an increase of $249,000, compared to …

Retail and e-commerce sales increased $810,000 (38%) over 2Q 2020

Mace branded bear spray sales up 189% over 2Q 2020 and 214% over first six months 2020

Net income for the quarter was $702,000, or 21% of net sales, an increase of $249,000, compared to net income of 453,000 in the same period of 2020

Debt free as of June 30, 2021

2Q 2021 net sales totaled $3,396,000, down $36,000, or 1%, versus same period prior year resulting primarily from a decline in private label sales

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan and interest of $625,000 forgiven by SBA

EBITDA for the quarter including gain on PPP Loan forgiveness was $815,000, or 24% of net sales, an increase of $219,000 versus $596,000 EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020

YTD EBITDA including gain on PPP Loan forgiveness was $1,067,000, or 16% of net sales, versus $836,000 for the first six months of 2020

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Mace Security International (OTCQX:MACE) today announced its second quarter and year-to-date 2021 financial results for the periods ended June 30, 2021.

The Company's net sales for the second quarter were $3,396,000, down 1% versus the same period in the prior year. The decrease is mostly the result of a major customer insourcing production for economic reasons when volumes grew significantly last year. This was offset by a 38% organic growth across its retail and e-commerce channels, including a 189% increase in its Mace branded Guard Alaska bear spray. Net sales across its retail and e-commerce channels were up $810,000.

Mace reported a gross margin rate for the quarter of 39% vs 41% for the same quarter last year. The Company strategically partnered with some of its retail customers and provided specific product sell through support and accepted product returns which affected its gross margin rate by 200 bp. Excluding this support, gross margins were the same as the second quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses were $1,201,000, or 35% of net sales, compared with $841,000, or 24% of net sales, in the second quarter 2020. The increase in SG&A expenses is a direct result of the Company's commitment to its growth plan and the related cost for digital advertising, branding, personnel and new product development.