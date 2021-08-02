Polaris Appoints Darryl Jackson to Board of Directors

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it has appointed Darryl Jackson to the Company’s Board of Directors effective July 29, 2021.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we are very pleased to welcome Darryl and look forward to the valuable insights and perspectives that he will bring,” said Polaris’ Board Chair, John Wiehoff. “His deep financial expertise coupled with his wealth of experience in the automotive sector will help to accelerate Polaris’ long-term growth and position the Company for continued success.”

Jackson is currently vice president at Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Prior to Hendrick Automotive Group, he served as director of the Financial Services Advisory Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers and spent nearly 20 years at Chrysler Automotive Corporation in various finance, marketing, and product planning leadership roles. Jackson is a certified public accountant. He earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University.