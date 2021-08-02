Innovative Solutions & Support Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Please use the following dial in number to register your name and company affiliation for the conference call: 1-877-270-2148. No conference ID is required.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced today that the Company will release results for the third quarter 2021 (period ended June 30, 2021) on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call the next day, Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 10:00 AM Eastern time, to discuss these results.

The call will also be carried live on the Investor Relations page of the Company website at www.innovative-ss.com and will be available for subsequent listening for 30 days.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (www.innovative-ss.com) is a systems integrator that designs and manufactures flight guidance and cockpit display systems for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM’s) and retrofit applications. The company supplies integrated Flight Management Systems (FMS), Auto-Throttle Systems and advanced GPS receivers for precision low carbon footprint navigation.

Certain matters contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are “forward-looking” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of management to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflects management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

