Silvergate Announces Virtual Participation at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Reynolds will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergate.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.