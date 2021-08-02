Danaos Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Half Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2021

Adjusted net income 1 of $68.9 million, or $3.34 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $42.5 million, or $1.71 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 62.1%. Adjusted net income 1 of $126.9 million, or $6.17 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $75.8 million, or $3.06 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 67.4%.

Operating revenues of $146.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $116.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 25.3%. Operating revenues of $278.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $223.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 24.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $103.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $80.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 29.5%. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $200.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $152.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 31.6%.

Total contracted operating revenues were $1.75 billion as of June 30, 2021, including the Gemini vessels that were acquired in July 2021, with charters extending through 2028 and remaining average contracted charter duration of 3.4 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

Charter coverage of 92% for the next 12 months based on current operating revenues and 90% in terms of contracted operating days.

We have collected an aggregate amount of $69.5 million of mandatory repayment of ZIM and HMM notes plus accrued interest of nearly $10 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, we have sold 2 million ZIM ordinary shares for net proceeds of $76.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021, which is payable on August 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2021.

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Summary - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues $146,434 $116,824 $278,552 $223,020 Net income $372,837 $38,496 $669,617 $67,585 Adjusted net income1 $68,860 $42,494 $126,871 $75,775 Earnings per share, diluted $18.10 $1.55 $32.57 $2.73 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted1 $3.34 $1.71 $6.17 $3.06 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) 20,599 24,789 20,557 24,789 Adjusted EBITDA1 $103,736 $80,073 $200,018 $151,991

1 Adjusted net income adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and net income to adjusted EBITDA.

Danaos’ CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"The containership market has maintained its positive momentum, which is reflected in increasing rates for both containers and vessel charters. Danaos is continuing to secure charters for its vessels for periods of between three and five years. It is noteworthy that some of these charters do not even begin until the middle of 2022. The market appears to be in short supply until at least the end of next year, and we have strong leverage to this dynamic.

The pandemic is continuing to cause inefficiencies in the transportation chain, and there is no obvious indication that conditions will normalize in the near term. Travel bans or restrictions are continuing to impede our efforts to normalize crew changes. Despite considerable difficulty in joining and repatriation, our vessel schedules have not been affected.

Our liquidity was enhanced in the second quarter by a total of $152.6 million from the redemption of the Zim and HMM bonds and the disposition of 2 million shares of Zim stock. In the aggregate our cash balance at the end of the quarter was $294.4 million.

Financially, Danaos is in a very strong position, with cash and marketable securities totaling over $600 million, a $1.75 billion backlog of charters extended out over an average of 3.4 years and a very manageable debt repayment schedule. We are also generating significant free cash flow on the back of exceptionally strong market conditions. This gives us the capacity and the confidence to grow our core business when opportunities appear. To that end, we exercised our option to purchase 51% of Gemini, our joint venture, taking full ownership of the entity and its assets. This added approximately $160 million of contracted revenue and approximately $117 million of contracted EBITDA to our backlog, while these vessels are expected to contribute $31 million of EBITDA over the next 12 months. The effective date of the transaction was July 1, 2021, meaning it will be immediately accretive in the third quarter.

Further we sourced an opportunity to buy six modern eco-design 5,460 TEU vessels built in 2014 and 2015 at a significant discount to their charter free values. These vessels are tied to below market, though still profitable, charters expiring from mid-2022 to mid-2024. They are of similar specification to newbuilding designs offered today, and we expect to recharter them at levels significantly higher than their existing charters. We were able to fund these growth opportunities using cash on our balance sheet, and we will evaluate whether we will increase our leverage with respect to these acquisitions moving forward.

Once again, the market dynamics are in our favor, and we will continue to deliver the best results possible for our shareholders."

Three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, Danaos had an average of 60.0 containerships compared to 57.1 containerships during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our fleet utilization for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 99.1% compared to 97.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $68.9 million, or $3.34 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $42.5 million, or $1.71 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended June 30, 2021 for the gain on our investment in ZIM of $196.3 million, gain on debt extinguishment of $111.6 million and a non-cash fees amortization and accrued finance fees charge of $3.9 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The increase of $26.4 million in adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 is attributable mainly to a $29.6 million increase in operating revenues, a $3.8 million decrease in net finance expenses, and a $0.5 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini Shipholdings Corporation (“Gemini”), which were partially offset by a $7.5 million increase in total operating expenses.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $372.8 million, or $18.10 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $38.5 million, or $1.55 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Our net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 includes gain on our investment in ZIM of $196.3 million and gain on debt extinguishment of $111.6 million.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 25.3%, or $29.6 million, to $146.4 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $116.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Operating revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 reflect:

a $23.6 million increase in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 mainly as a result of higher charter rates and improved fleet utilization; and

a $6.0 million increase in revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to the incremental revenue generated by five vessels acquired in 2020.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $4.3 million to $32.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $28.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and by an increase in the average daily operating cost of $6,241 per vessel per day for vessels on time charter for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5,787 per vessel per day for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The average daily operating cost increased mainly due to the COVID-19 related increase in crew remuneration in the three months ended June 30, 2021. Management believes that our daily operating cost remains among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 3.2%, or $0.8 million, to $26.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $25.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 mainly due to the acquisition of five vessels and installation of scrubbers on nine of our vessels in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs decreased by $0.4 million to $2.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $2.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $1.1 million to $7.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, from $6.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to increased management fees due to the increased size of our fleet and other corporate administrative expenses.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $1.7 million to $5.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $3.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily as a result of the increase in commissions due to the increase in revenue per vessel and the increase in average number of vessels in our fleet.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense increased by 33.8%, or $4.6 million, to $18.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $13.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in interest expense is a combined result of:

a $2.2 million improvement in interest expense because of a decrease in our average indebtedness by $69.6 million between the two periods (average indebtedness of $1,465.3 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to average indebtedness of $1,534.9 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020) and a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 0.36%;

a reduced by $6.7 million recognition through our income statement of accumulated accrued interest that had been accrued in 2018 in relation to two of our credit facilities that were refinanced on April 12, 2021. As a result of the refinancing, the recognition of such accumulated interest has been decreased; and

a $0.1 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our debt.

Net proceeds from issuance of our $300 million Senior Notes in February 2021 together with the net proceeds from a new $815 million senior secured credit facility and a new $135 million leaseback arrangement, each drawn down on April 12, 2021 were used to refinance a substantial majority of our indebtedness.

As of June 30, 2021, our outstanding bank debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,165.9 million, which includes $300 million aggregate principal amount of our Senior Notes, and our leaseback obligation was $237.2 million. These balances compare to bank debt of $1,392.6 million and a leaseback obligation of $135.2 million as of June 30, 2020.

Interest income increased by $7.9 million to $9.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 mainly as a result of collection of accrued interest on ZIM and HMM bonds, which were redeemed by the issuers thereof during the 2021 period.

Gain on investments

The gain on investments of $196.3 million relates to change in fair value of our shareholding interest in ZIM, which completed its initial public offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange of its ordinary shares on January 27, 2021. In June 2021, we sold 2,000,000 ordinary shares of ZIM resulting in net proceeds of $76.4 million. The remaining shareholding interest of 8,186,950 ordinary shares has been fair valued at $367.8 million as of June 30, 2021, based on the closing price of ZIM ordinary shares on the NYSE on that date.

Gain on debt extinguishment

The gain on debt extinguishment of $111.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 related to our debt refinancing on April 12, 2021, as described above.

Other finance costs, net

Other finance costs, net decreased by $0.4 million to $0.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to the decreased finance costs on the refinanced debt.

Equity income on investments

Equity income on investments increased by $0.5 million to $2.2 million of income on investments in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020 due to the improved operating performance of Gemini, in which the Company had a 49% shareholding interest.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

Other income, net

Other income, net was $0.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to nil in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 29.5%, or $23.6 million, to $103.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $80.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2020. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $29.6 million increase in operating revenues, a $0.5 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investees and a $0.3 million decrease in other finance expenses, which were partially offset by a $6.8 million increase in total operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is adjusted for the gain on investments of $196.3 million, gain on debt extinguishment of $111.6 million and stock based compensation of $0.6 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, Danaos had an average of 60.0 containerships compared to 56.4 containerships during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Our fleet utilization for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 98.9% compared to 94.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted fleet utilization, excluding the effect of 188 days of incremental off-hire due to shipyard delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 96.1% in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $126.9 million, or $6.17 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $75.8 million, or $3.06 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. We have adjusted our net income in the six months ended June 30, 2021 for the gain on our investment in ZIM of $444.2 million, gain on debt extinguishment of $111.6 million, a non-cash fees amortization and accrued finance fees charge of $9.0 million and stock-based compensation of $4.1 million. Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation table, which appears later in this earnings release.

The increase of $51.1 million in adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 is attributable mainly to a $55.5 million increase in operating revenues, a partial collection of common benefit claim of $3.9 million from Hanjin Shipping, a $6.2 million decrease in net finance expenses and a $0.7 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investment in Gemini, which were partially offset by a $15.2 million increase in total operating expenses.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $669.6 million, or $32.57 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $67.6 million, or $2.73 earnings per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Our net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes gain on our investment in ZIM of $444.2 million and gain on debt extinguishment of $111.6 million.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 24.9%, or $55.5 million, to $278.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $223.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Operating revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 reflect:

a $40.9 million increase in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 mainly as a result of higher charter rates and improved fleet utilization; and

a $14.6 million increase in revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to the incremental revenue generated by five vessels acquired in 2020.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $9.4 million to $64.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $54.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet and by an increase in the average daily operating cost of $6,098 per vessel per day for vessels on time charter for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5,657 per vessel per day for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The average daily operating cost increased mainly due to the COVID-19 related increase in crew remuneration in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Management believes that our daily operating cost remains among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 4.2%, or $2.1 million, to $51.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $49.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 mainly due to the acquisition of five vessels and installation of scrubbers on nine of our vessels in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs decreased by $0.2 million to $5.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $5.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $6.1 million to $18.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $11.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to increased management fees due to the increased size of our fleet and increased stock-based compensation.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $1.9 million to $9.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $7.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily as a result of the increase in commissions due to the increase in revenue per vessel and the increase in average number of vessels in our fleet.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense increased by 11.4%, or $3.4 million, to $33.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $29.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in interest expense is a combined result of:

a $7.5 million improvement in interest expense because of a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 0.94%, while our average indebtedness remained stable at $1,539.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020;

a reduced by $10.0 million recognition through our income statement of accumulated accrued interest that had been accrued in 2018 in relation to two of our credit facilities that were refinanced on April 12, 2021. As a result of the refinancing, the recognition of such accumulated interest has been decreased; and

a $0.9 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs and debt discount related to our debt.

Net proceeds from issuance of our $300 million Senior Notes in February 2021 together with the net proceeds from a new $815 million senior secured credit facility and a new $135 million leaseback arrangement, each drawn down on April 12, 2021 were used to refinance a substantial majority of our indebtedness.

As of June 30, 2021, our outstanding bank debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $1,165.9 million, which includes $300 million aggregate principal amount of our Senior Notes, and our leaseback obligation was $237.2 million. These balances compare to bank debt of $1,392.6 million and a leaseback obligation of $135.2 million as of June 30, 2020.

Interest income increased by $8.2 million to $11.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, mainly as a result of collection of accrued interest on ZIM and HMM bonds, which were redeemed by the issuers thereof during the 2021 period.

Gain on investments

The gain on investments of $444.2 million relates to change in fair value of our shareholding interest in ZIM, which completed its initial public offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange of its ordinary shares on January 27, 2021. In June 2021, we sold 2,000,000 ordinary shares of ZIM resulting in net proceeds of $76.4 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the unrealized gain related to the ZIM ordinary shares still held on June 30, 2021 amounted to $367.8 million. The remaining shareholding interest of 8,186,950 ordinary shares has been fair valued at $367.8 million as of June 30, 2021, based on the closing price of ZIM ordinary shares on the NYSE on that date compared to the book value of these shares of $75 thousand as of December 31, 2020.

Gain on debt extinguishment

The gain on debt extinguishment of $111.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 related to our debt refinancing on April 12, 2021, as described above.

Other finance costs, net

Other finance costs, net decreased by $0.7 million to $1.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $1.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to the decreased finance costs on the refinanced debt.

Equity income on investments

Equity income on investments increased by $0.7 million to $4.0 million of income on investments in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $3.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 due to the improved operating performance of Gemini, in which the Company had a 49% shareholding interest.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $1.8 million in each of the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

Other income, net

Other income, net was $4.1 million in income in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $0.3 million in income in the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was mainly due to the collection from Hanjin Shipping of $3.9 million as a partial payment of common benefit claim and interest.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 31.6%, or $48.0 million, to $200.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $152.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $55.5 million increase in operating revenues, a partial collection of common benefit claim of $3.9 million from Hanjin Shipping, a $0.7 million increase in the operating performance of our equity investees and a $0.5 million decrease in net finance expenses, which were partially offset by a $12.6 million increase in total operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is adjusted for change in fair value of investments of $444.2 million, gain on debt extinguishment of $111.6 million and stock based compensation of $5.5 million. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Dividend Payment

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2021, which is payable on August 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2021.

Recent Developments

As previously announced, on July 1, 2021, we exercised our option to acquire the remaining equity interest in Gemini. The purchase price for the 51% of Gemini was $86.7 million in cash.

As previously announced, we have entered into an agreement to acquire six 5,500 TEU vessels for a gross purchase price amounting to $260.0 million. These vessels are expected to be delivered to us from August to October 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. ET, the Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 844 802 2437 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0800 279 9489 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2075 441 375 (Standard International Dial In). Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 10, 2021 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 1-412-317-0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using 10159187# as the access code.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Slide Presentation

A slide presentation regarding the Company and the containership industry will also be available on the Danaos website (www.danaos.com).

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. On July 7, 2021, Danaos entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 6 containerships aggregating 32,796 TEUs, which are expected to be delivered by October 15, 2021. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of containerized cargo, the ability and willingness of charterers to perform their obligations to us, charter rates for containerships, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; Danaos’ ability to achieve the expected benefits of the 2021 debt refinancing and comply with the terms of its new credit facilities and other financing agreements; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com.

Appendix

Fleet Utilization

Danaos had 15 unscheduled off-hire days in the three months ended June 30, 2021. The following table summarizes vessel utilization and the impact of the off-hire days on the Company’s revenue.

Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter Second Quarter 2021 2021 Total Ownership Days 5,400 5,460 10,860 Less Off-hire Days: Scheduled Off-hire Days (22) (33) (55) Other Off-hire Days (51) (15) (66) Operating Days 5,327 5,412 10,739 Vessel Utilization 98.6% 99.1% 98.9% Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $132,118 $146,434 $278,552 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $24,802 $27,057 $25,938 Vessel Utilization (No. of Days) First Quarter Second Quarter 2020 2020 Total Ownership Days 5,073 5,193 10,266 Less Off-hire Days: Scheduled Off-hire Days (336) (60) (396) Other Off-hire Days (104) (92) (196) Operating Days 4,633 5,041 9,674 Vessel Utilization 91.3% 97.1% 94.2% Operating Revenues (in '000s of US Dollars) $106,196 $116,824 $223,020 Average Gross Daily Charter Rate $22,922 $23,175 $23,054

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our fleet deployment profile as of July 31, 2021:

Vessel Name Vessel Size (TEU) Year Built Expiration of Charter(1) Hyundai Ambition 13,100 2012 June 2024 Hyundai Speed 13,100 2012 June 2024 Hyundai Smart 13,100 2012 May 2024 Hyundai Respect 13,100 2012 March 2024 Hyundai Honour 13,100 2012 February 2024 Express Rome 10,100 2011 February 2022 Express Berlin 10,100 2011 April 2022 Express Athens 10,100 2011 February 2022 Le Havre 9,580 2006 April 2023 Pusan C 9,580 2006 March 2023 Bremen 9,012 2009 December 2022 C Hamburg 9,012 2009 January 2023 Niledutch Lion 8,626 2008 May 2026 Charleston 8,533 2005 February 2026 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530 2012 November 2024 CMA CGM Attila 8,530 2011 April 2024 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530 2011 May 2024 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530 2011 July 2024 CMA CGM Samson 8,530 2011 September 2024 America 8,468 2004 February 2023 Europe 8,468 2004 March 2023 Phoebe 8,463 2005 April 2022 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500 2009 April 2022 CMA CGM Musset 6,500 2010 October 2022 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500 2010 December 2022 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500 2010 February 2023 CMA CGM Racine 6,500 2010 March 2023 YM Mandate 6,500 2010 January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500 2010 April 2028 Zim Savannah (ex Performance) 6,402 2002 May 2024 Dimitra C 6,402 2002 January 2023 Seattle C 4,253 2007 October 2024 Vancouver 4,253 2007 November 2024 Derby D 4,253 2004 January 2027 Tongala (ex ANL Tongala) 4,253 2004 January 2023 Rio Grande 4,253 2008 November 2024 ZIM Sao Paolo 4,253 2008 February 2023 ZIM Kingston 4,253 2008 April 2023 ZIM Monaco 4,253 2009 July 2022 Dalian (ex ZIM Dalian) 4,253 2009 November 2022 ZIM Luanda 4,253 2009 August 2025 Dimitris C 3,430 2001 January 2022 Express Black Sea 3,400 2011 January 2022 Express Spain 3,400 2011 January 2022 Express Argentina 3,400 2010 May 2023 Express Brazil 3,400 2010 June 2025 Express France 3,400 2010 September 2025 Singapore 3,314 2004 May 2024 Colombo 3,314 2004 December 2021 Zebra 2,602 2001 November 2024 Amalia C 2,452 1998 January 2023 Artotina (ex Danae C) 2,524 2001 February 2022 Advance 2,200 1997 January 2022 Future 2,200 1997 November 2021 Sprinter 2,200 1997 December 2021 Stride 2,200 1997 February 2022 Progress C 2,200 1998 December 2021 Bridge 2,200 1998 December 2024 Highway 2,200 1998 August 2022 Vladivostok 2,200 1997 October 2021 Belita (2) 8,533 2006 July 2026 Catherine C (2) 6,422 2001 January 2023 Leo C (2) 6,422 2002 August 2022 Suez Canal(2) 5,610 2002 March 2023 Genoa(2) 5,544 2002 November 2024 Wide Alpha (3) 5,466 2014 March 2024 Wide Bravo(3) 5,466 2014 March 2022 Maersk Euphrates (3) 5,466 2014 April 2024 Wide Hotell(3) 5,466 2015 May 2024 Wide India (3) 5,466 2015 July 2022 Wide Juliet(3) 5,466 2015 June 2023

(1) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options to extend their terms. (2) Vessels acquired by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, in which Danaos Corporation held a 49% equity interest through the end of the second quarter of 2021. On July 1, 2021, Danaos Corporation exercised its option to acquire the remaining 51% equity interests in Gemini Shipholdings Corporation and now holds 100%. (3) Vessels contracted by the Company to be delivered with the attached charters from August 10, 2021 to October 15, 2021.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUES $146,434 $116,824 $278,552 $223,020 OPERATING EXPENSES Vessel operating expenses (32,940) (28,568) (64,018) (54,570) Depreciation & amortization (28,644) (28,199) (56,952) (55,090) General & administrative (7,130) (6,013) (18,025) (11,853) Other operating expenses (4,966) (3,289) (9,194) (7,335) Income From Operations 72,754 50,755 130,363 94,172 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES) Interest income 9,531 1,588 11,509 3,302 Interest expense (18,204) (13,645) (33,315) (29,958) Gain on investments 196,290 - 444,165 - Gain on debt extinguishment 111,616 - 111,616 - Other finance expenses (582) (1,038) (1,034) (1,660) Equity income/(loss) on investments 2,162 1,720 3,965 3,265 Other income, net 173 19 4,144 270 Realized loss on derivatives (903) (903) (1,796) (1,806) Total Other Income/(Expenses), net 300,083 (12,259) 539,254 (26,587) Net Income $372,837 $38,496 $669,617 $67,585 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $18.32 $1.57 $32.95 $2.75 Diluted earnings per share $18.10 $1.55 $32.57 $2.73 Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 20,354 24,573 20,323 24,573 Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 20,599 24,789 20,557 24,789

Non-GAAP Measures1 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income – Unaudited Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $372,837 $38,496 $669,617 $67,585 Gain on investments (196,290) - (444,165) - Gain on debt extinguishment (111,616) - (111,616) - Amortization of financing fees, debt discount & finance fees accrued 3,929 3,998 8,957 8,190 Stock based compensation - - 4,078 - Adjusted Net Income $68,860 $42,494 $126,871 $75,775 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted $3.34 $1.71 $6.17 $3.06 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands) 20,599 24,789 20,557 24,789

1 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) As of As of June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $294,418 $65,663 Accounts receivable, net 7,112 7,556 Other current assets 46,956 45,229 348,486 118,448 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Fixed assets, net 2,429,647 2,479,937 Deferred charges, net 13,440 17,339 Investments in affiliates 19,238 15,273 Other non-current assets 389,319 83,383 2,851,644 2,595,932 TOTAL ASSETS $3,200,130 $2,714,380 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt, current portion $93,450 $155,662 Accumulated accrued interest, current portion 5,854 18,036 Long-term leaseback obligations, current portion 63,316 24,515 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities 66,204 41,472 228,824 239,685 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term debt, net 1,039,900 1,187,345 Accumulated accrued interest, net of current portion 27,450 136,433 Long-term leaseback obligations, net 168,542 95,585 Other long-term liabilities 22,221 19,755 1,258,113 1,439,118 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 206 204 Additional paid-in capital 760,869 755,390 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,851) (86,669) Retained earnings 1,025,969 366,652 1,713,193 1,035,577 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $3,200,130 $2,714,380

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Activities: Net income $372,837 $38,496 $669,617 $67,585 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 26,099 25,258 51,898 49,839 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, finance cost, debt discount and other finance fees accrued 6,474 7,469 14,011 13,971 PIK interest 84 743 726 1,550 Gain on investments (196,290) - (444,165) - Gain on debt extinguishment (111,616) - (111,616) - Payments for drydocking/special survey (248) (8,530) (1,155) (13,380) Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps 903 903 1,796 1,806 Equity (income)/loss on investments (2,162) (1,720) (3,965) (3,265) Stock based compensation 570 298 5,479 596 Accounts receivable 231 (4,631) 444 (5,407) Other assets, current and non-current 644 1,200 1,646 (689) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,068 3,594 10,346 8,937 Other liabilities, current and long-term (109) (1,639) (2,319) (4,675) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 104,485 61,441 192,743 116,868 Investing Activities: Vessel additions and advances (575) (56,500) (1,811) (98,746) Investments 143,485 - 145,877 (75) Net Cash provided by/(used in) Investing Activities 142,910 (56,500) 144,066 (98,821) Financing Activities: Proceeds from sale-leaseback of vessels 135,000 139,080 135,000 139,080 Proceeds from long-term debt 810,925 23,400 1,105,311 23,400 Payments of leaseback obligations (15,259) (138,189) (21,175) (142,065) Debt repayment (1,223,176) (32,539) (1,295,025) (65,176) Dividends paid (10,298) - (10,298) - Payments of accumulated accrued interest (2,656) (7,173) (7,358) (15,502) Finance costs (10,021) (1,584) (14,509) (11,999) Net Cash used in Financing Activities (315,485) (17,005) (108,054) (72,262) Net Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (68,090) (12,064) 228,755 (54,215) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 362,508 97,019 65,663 139,170 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $294,418 $84,955 $294,418 $84,955

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $372,837 $38,496 $669,617 $67,585 Depreciation 26,099 25,258 51,898 49,839 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 2,545 2,941 5,054 5,251 Amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and other finance fees accrued 3,929 3,998 8,957 8,190 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 903 903 1,796 1,806 Interest income (9,531) (1,588) (11,509) (3,302) Interest expense 14,290 9,767 24,507 22,026 Gain on investments (196,290) - (444,165) - Gain on debt extinguishment (111,616) - (111,616) - Stock based compensation 570 298 5,479 596 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $103,736 $80,073 $200,018 $151,991

1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of deferred finance costs, debt discount and other finance fees accrued, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, gain on investments, gain on debt extinguishment and stock based compensation. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or “GAAP.” We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financings, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital expenditures and acquisitions, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income. The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005702/en/