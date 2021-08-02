checkAd

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American:GGO) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred”). The Series A Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $40.0055 per share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of a liquidation preference of $40.00 per share plus $0.0055 per share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of September 27, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The Series A Preferred Shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “GGO.A”. From and after the date of redemption, the Series A Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends and distributions will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares with respect to the Series A Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.

Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and the related materials should be directed to the Fund at 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or (914) 921-5070.

About Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE American: GGO PrA
CUSIP – 36250J208

Gamco Investors (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American:GGO) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred”). The Series A Preferred Shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:30 UhrGabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Offer to Purchase Any and All Outstanding Common Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21GAMCO to File a New $500 Million Shelf Registration Tomorrow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Gabelli Equity Trust Rights Offering Oversubscribed Raising $144 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten