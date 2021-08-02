Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American:GGO) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred”). The Series A Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $40.0055 per share (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of a liquidation preference of $40.00 per share plus $0.0055 per share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of September 27, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

The Series A Preferred Shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol “GGO.A”. From and after the date of redemption, the Series A Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends and distributions will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares with respect to the Series A Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.