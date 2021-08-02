Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal second quarter financial results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

To participate in the company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (866) 211-4557, or (647) 689-6750 for international participants, using conference code number 7489917, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005734/en/