Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Offer to Purchase Any and All Outstanding Common Shares

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American: GGO) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash all of the Fund’s issued and outstanding common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share (the “Shares”) (the “Offer”). The Offer will commence on August 3, 2021, and will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Friday, September 24, 2021, unless otherwise extended. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials to be distributed to shareholders, purchases will be made at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per Share determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”), the principal market on which the Shares are traded, on the last business day prior to the day the offer expires (the “Pricing Date”). The terms and conditions of the Offer will be set forth in an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal, and related documents.

The Shares are traded on the NYSE American under the symbol “GGO.” As of July 30, 2021, the Fund had 1,546,852 Shares outstanding; its NAV per Share was $17.24 and its market price per Share was $16.21, representing a discount of 5.97% to NAV. The NAV on the Pricing Date may be higher or lower than the NAV as of July 30, 2021, and the discount to NAV at which the Shares trade may be greater or lesser than the discount as of July 30, 2021. During the pendency of the Offer, Shareholders may contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Fund’s Information Agent (the “Information Agent”), toll free at (800) 662-5200, between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, to obtain the current NAV per share for the Shares.