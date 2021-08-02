checkAd

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Offer to Purchase Any and All Outstanding Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:30  |  40   |   |   

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American: GGO) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash all of the Fund’s issued and outstanding common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share (the “Shares”) (the “Offer”). The Offer will commence on August 3, 2021, and will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on Friday, September 24, 2021, unless otherwise extended. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials to be distributed to shareholders, purchases will be made at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per Share determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”), the principal market on which the Shares are traded, on the last business day prior to the day the offer expires (the “Pricing Date”). The terms and conditions of the Offer will be set forth in an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal, and related documents.

The Shares are traded on the NYSE American under the symbol “GGO.” As of July 30, 2021, the Fund had 1,546,852 Shares outstanding; its NAV per Share was $17.24 and its market price per Share was $16.21, representing a discount of 5.97% to NAV. The NAV on the Pricing Date may be higher or lower than the NAV as of July 30, 2021, and the discount to NAV at which the Shares trade may be greater or lesser than the discount as of July 30, 2021. During the pendency of the Offer, Shareholders may contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Fund’s Information Agent (the “Information Agent”), toll free at (800) 662-5200, between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, to obtain the current NAV per share for the Shares.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of the Fund. The solicitation and the offer to purchase common shares of the Fund will be made pursuant to an offer to purchase and related materials that the Fund intends to file with the SEC. At the time the Offer is commenced, the Fund intends to file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO containing an offer to purchase, forms of letters of transmittal and other documents relating to the Offer. The Fund intends to mail these documents to the shareholders of the Fund. These documents will contain important information about the Offer and shareholders of the Fund are urged to read them carefully when they become available. Investors may obtain free copies of the Tender Offer Statement and other documents (when they become available) filed with the SEC at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, free copies of the Tender Offer Statement and other documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained after the commencement of the Offer by directing a request to: Gabelli Funds, or by calling (800) 422-3554.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.

About Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE American: GGO
CUSIP – 36250J109

Gamco Investors (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Offer to Purchase Any and All Outstanding Common Shares The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American: GGO) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash all of the Fund’s issued and outstanding common shares of beneficial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:30 UhrGabelli Go Anywhere Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21GAMCO to File a New $500 Million Shelf Registration Tomorrow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Gabelli Equity Trust Rights Offering Oversubscribed Raising $144 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten