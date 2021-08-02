Triton International to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

August 2, 2021 – Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) today announced that Brian Sondey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation and an archived replay will be available on the Investors section of Triton’s website at www.trtn.com.

About Triton International Limited