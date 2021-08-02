checkAd

JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the SEC. The report is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and will be available on the Firm's Investor Relations website at www.jpmorganchase.com/ir under SEC Filings & Other Disclosures.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $286.4 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2021. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S. and globally many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.



