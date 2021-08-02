checkAd

Communications Systems Closes the Sale of its Transition Networks and Net2Edge Businesses to Lantronix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:34  |  55   |   |   

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), today announced that following CSI shareholder approval and satisfaction of other customary conditions, it completed the sale of the Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses, which comprised substantially all of the assets of the Company’s Electronics & Software Segment, to Lantronix, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) (“Lantronix”).

At the closing, CSI received a $24.16 million cash payment, which was based on a $25.0 million closing payment, as adjusted by estimated closing net working capital. This amount may be further adjusted to reflect the final closing net working capital amount. Also, up to an additional $7.0 million may be paid by Lantronix to CSI in earnouts based on revenue milestones for the Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses in the two 180-day periods after closing of the sale.

In connection with the sale of the Electronics & Software Segment to Lantronix, effective immediately, Anita Kumar stepped down as CSI’s Chief Executive Officer and resigned as a CSI director and has joined Lantronix. Roger Lacey, the Executive Chairman of the CSI Board of Directors, also effective immediately, assumed the additional role of Interim Chief Executive Officer until the closing of the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction is completed.

For more information about the previously announced CSI-Pineapple merger visit https://www.commsystems.com/investor-resources/.

Additional Legacy CSI Assets

Consistent with the announcement of the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction, CSI has been devoting its efforts to monetizing CSI’s assets for the benefit of our shareholders by actively pursuing the divestiture of substantially all our current operating and non-operating assets. Following the closing of the sale of the Electronics & Software Segment, CSI’s remaining legacy assets include the Services & Support Segment (JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation), which had revenues of $8.8 million in 2020, the Company’s headquarters building in Minnetonka, Minnesota, currently listed for $10.0 million, and real estate in Hector, Minnesota, currently listed for $975,000. As previously disclosed, in addition to any cash dividends paid prior to the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction, CSI shareholders immediately prior to the closing of the CSI –Pineapple merger transaction (i) will receive a CVR that will entitle them to participate in distributions of the net proceeds from earnouts related to the Lantronix transaction and the sale of the remaining CSI legacy assets and (ii) will continue to own the same number of shares of CSI common stock immediately following the closing of the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction and therefore have an interest as shareholders in the post-merger CSI that will commence doing business as Pineapple Energy, with a business model focused on the rapidly growing home solar industry.

Seite 1 von 3
Communications Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Communications Systems Closes the Sale of its Transition Networks and Net2Edge Businesses to Lantronix Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), today announced that following CSI shareholder approval and satisfaction of other customary conditions, it completed the sale of the Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Communications Systems’ Special Meeting of Shareholders Approved the Sale of Its Transition Networks and Net2Edge Businesses to Lantronix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Transition Networks Announces 24VDC Passive PoE Module for Powering Non-Standard PoE Devices Through its Unique Self-Enclosed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten