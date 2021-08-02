Communications Systems Closes the Sale of its Transition Networks and Net2Edge Businesses to Lantronix

At the closing, CSI received a $24.16 million cash payment, which was based on a $25.0 million closing payment, as adjusted by estimated closing net working capital. This amount may be further adjusted to reflect the final closing net working capital amount. Also, up to an additional $7.0 million may be paid by Lantronix to CSI in earnouts based on revenue milestones for the Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses in the two 180-day periods after closing of the sale.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) (“CSI” or the “Company”), today announced that following CSI shareholder approval and satisfaction of other customary conditions, it completed the sale of the Transition Networks and Net2Edge businesses, which comprised substantially all of the assets of the Company’s Electronics & Software Segment, to Lantronix, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) (“Lantronix”).

In connection with the sale of the Electronics & Software Segment to Lantronix, effective immediately, Anita Kumar stepped down as CSI’s Chief Executive Officer and resigned as a CSI director and has joined Lantronix. Roger Lacey, the Executive Chairman of the CSI Board of Directors, also effective immediately, assumed the additional role of Interim Chief Executive Officer until the closing of the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction is completed.

For more information about the previously announced CSI-Pineapple merger visit https://www.commsystems.com/investor-resources/.

Additional Legacy CSI Assets

Consistent with the announcement of the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction, CSI has been devoting its efforts to monetizing CSI’s assets for the benefit of our shareholders by actively pursuing the divestiture of substantially all our current operating and non-operating assets. Following the closing of the sale of the Electronics & Software Segment, CSI’s remaining legacy assets include the Services & Support Segment (JDL Technologies and Ecessa Corporation), which had revenues of $8.8 million in 2020, the Company’s headquarters building in Minnetonka, Minnesota, currently listed for $10.0 million, and real estate in Hector, Minnesota, currently listed for $975,000. As previously disclosed, in addition to any cash dividends paid prior to the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction, CSI shareholders immediately prior to the closing of the CSI –Pineapple merger transaction (i) will receive a CVR that will entitle them to participate in distributions of the net proceeds from earnouts related to the Lantronix transaction and the sale of the remaining CSI legacy assets and (ii) will continue to own the same number of shares of CSI common stock immediately following the closing of the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction and therefore have an interest as shareholders in the post-merger CSI that will commence doing business as Pineapple Energy, with a business model focused on the rapidly growing home solar industry.