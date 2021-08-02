Unitil Files for a Change in Natural Gas Distribution Rates for New Hampshire Customers

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (www.unitil.com) announced today that its New Hampshire natural gas distribution utility, Northern Utilities New Hampshire, (“Northern” or the “Company”) filed a base rate case with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (the “Commission”) requesting approval to change distribution rates for all customers. This filing will be subject to comprehensive review by the Commission in a base rate case proceeding that may last up to a year or more. The Company’s last base rate case was filed in 2017.



The multi-year rate filing includes a revenue decoupling mechanism and an arrearage management program for customers experiencing difficulty in paying their energy bills. The Company’s proposal also includes certain provisions intended to mitigate the rate filing’s effect on customer rates, and to limit future rate increases while also ensuring the continued safe, reliable service for customers.