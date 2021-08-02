checkAd

Unitil Files for a Change in Natural Gas Distribution Rates for New Hampshire Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 22:30  |  19   |   |   

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (www.unitil.com) announced today that its New Hampshire natural gas distribution utility, Northern Utilities New Hampshire, (“Northern” or the “Company”) filed a base rate case with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission (the “Commission”) requesting approval to change distribution rates for all customers. This filing will be subject to comprehensive review by the Commission in a base rate case proceeding that may last up to a year or more. The Company’s last base rate case was filed in 2017.

The multi-year rate filing includes a revenue decoupling mechanism and an arrearage management program for customers experiencing difficulty in paying their energy bills. The Company’s proposal also includes certain provisions intended to mitigate the rate filing’s effect on customer rates, and to limit future rate increases while also ensuring the continued safe, reliable service for customers.   

Northern requested a permanent increase in total annual revenues of $7.8 million, or 8.1 percent over total annual revenue at present rates. If the rates are approved as filed, the typical residential heating customer using an average of 62 therms a month would see an increase of $15.28 per month, or 13.5 percent. Effects on individual customers will vary depending on rate class and usage characteristics.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact: 
   
Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: diggins@unitil.com 		Alec O’Meara – Media Relations
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: omeara@unitil.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unitil Files for a Change in Natural Gas Distribution Rates for New Hampshire Customers HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (www.unitil.com) announced today that its New Hampshire natural gas distribution utility, Northern Utilities New Hampshire, (“Northern” or the “Company”) filed a base …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind acquisition
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board