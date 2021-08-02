Select Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Total assets, deposits, and gross loans for the Company as of June 30, 2021 were $1.9 billion, $1.6 billion, and $1.3 billion, respectively, compared to total assets of $1.6 billion, total deposits of $1.3 billion, and gross loans of $1.2 billion as of the same date in 2020.

DUNN, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SLCT ) (the “Company”), the holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company, today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $5.6 million with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.33 and $0.32, respectively, compared to net income of $681,000 with basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the comparative quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net income in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 was primarily attributable to loan growth and an increase in earnings from the three additional western North Carolina branches that were acquired in April of 2020, plus an increase in non-interest income and a recovery of provision for loan losses.

On June 1st, 2021, the Company announced it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by First Bancorp, headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, which operates 102 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina and has approximately $8.2 billion in assets. This transaction, which is subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Comments of the Chief Executive Officer

William Hedgepeth, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated “We are pleased to announce our second quarter results are very strong, following closely with the results for the first quarter of this year. We had second quarter earnings of $5.6 million including a recovery of loan loss provision of $459,000. Total assets have grown $42.5 million this quarter and deposits grew $38.0 million during the second quarter. Gross loans declined by $9.9 million, which was primarily due to PPP loans that were forgiven. Fee income for the quarter from our mortgage and SBA departments have remained strong and increased by $77,000 over the second quarter of 2020. As always, we are focused on our net interest margin and are pleased to report it was 3.86% for the first half of 2021. Maintaining our margin at this level is challenging and was difficult to accomplish in the current interest rate environment, especially considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. The strategic initiatives we have been implementing over the last several quarters are proving to be successful and are reflected in our ROAA of 1.33% and ROAE of 11.12% for the first half of 2021. We are reaping the benefits of those initiatives and the efficiencies we have gained from those efforts. Our efficiency ratio for the first half of 2021 was 59.72%.”

Hedgepeth continued, “As you can see, our asset quality numbers continue to reflect a very low level of net charge offs for our loan portfolio with past dues, nonaccruals and foreclosed real estate remaining at historically low levels for our institution as of June 30, 2021. We believe this is due to our ongoing interaction with our customers that has allowed us to work closely with them to ensure resources are available to those customers still navigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our staff has dedicated a tremendous number of hours and has worked diligently with our customers to utilize the SBA’s PPP loan program and loan modifications as the economy continues to confront challenges associated with the pandemic. For all phases of the SBA’s PPP loan program, we originated 1,822 loans amounting to $137.1 million that assisted our communities as they dealt with this event. At the end of June 2021, we had approximately $41.5 million comprising 605 PPP loans outstanding that are in the process of being forgiven. At the height of the pandemic we granted 419 loan deferrals related to COVID-19 for $219.6 million. As of June 30, 2021, we had 8 loan deferrals related to COVID-19 totaling $2.2 million. Our allowance for loan losses was reduced slightly from year-end, but we believe it is sufficient to absorb any losses in the near future. With the rise of new variants, the country is not out of the pandemic, so we will continue to provide additional staff resources, together with an ‘all hands-on deck’ philosophy to facilitate superior customer service. We will continue to work with our customers by assisting them with any stimulus programs in the future.”

“All of our branch lobbies have remained open for business transactions while keeping the health and safety of our customers and employees as our primary objective. That will not change as we quickly address any changes related to the pandemic and remain watchful for adjustments in the economy that affect the operational activities of our customers and our branches. We will address and accommodate as needed the effects of social distancing measures, occupancy limitations and other challenges that influence how we interact with our customers. We continue to believe crafting financial solutions enables and enhances our employees’ relationships with their customers to further strengthen business partnerships during these times.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $16.0 million and $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company’s total interest income was positively affected by increased loan balances due to branch acquisitions and organic growth. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a decreasing loan yield, an increase in securities balances at a lower yield, plus the reduction in other earning assets at a lower yield. Average total interest-earning assets were $1.7 billion and $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The yield on those assets increased 3 basis points, from 4.22% in the second quarter of 2020 to 4.25% for the same period in 2021. This was primarily due to an increase of accretion from acquired loans which was slightly offset by lower rates on recently originated loans on a comparative quarter basis.

The Company’s average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $213.3 million, to $1.1 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $936 million for the second quarter of 2020. Low-cost savings, NOW and money market deposits increased $292.4 million while the cost of transactional deposits decreased from 0.54% to 0.41%, or 13 basis points year over year. The cost of total deposits decreased from 0.72% in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.40% in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to the decrease in the cost of time deposits. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.85% and net interest spread was 3.66%. In the second quarter of 2020, net interest margin was 3.45% and net interest spread was 3.08%. The Company’s net interest margin year to date through June 30, 2021 was 3.86% and net interest spread was 3.65%. For the comparative six-month period ended June 30, 2020, net interest margin was 3.69% and net interest spread was 3.29%.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for loan losses of $459,000, based primarily on adjustments to qualitative allowance factors and improved economic performance metrics related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company granted payment extensions on approximately 8 commercial and consumer loans totaling $2.2 million related to the impact of COVID-19 for the quarter, which mature in the next 90 days. On a comparative quarter basis, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, based primarily on adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to the pandemic trends in the loan portfolio presented during that quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $70,000 compared to net charge-offs of $492,000 in the second quarter of 2020. These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.02% of average loans for the current quarter, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.16% in the second quarter of 2020. On a comparative year-to-date basis, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.2 million during the first six months of 2020, based primarily on adjustments to qualitative loan factors related to the pandemic trends in the loan portfolio present during that period, as compared to a recovery of loan loss provision of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. In the first half of 2021, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $214,000 compared to net charge-offs of $503,000 in the first half of 2020. These charge-offs resulted in a net charge-off rate of 0.02% of average loans for year to date 2021, compared to a net charge-off rate of 0.05% for year to date 2020.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $1.9 million, an increase of $484,000 from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $239,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $206,000 for the second quarter in 2020, representing a $33,000 increase on a comparative quarter basis. Other non-deposit fees and income increased $375,000 from the second quarter of 2020 to the second quarter of 2021. Fees of $268,000 from presold mortgages and $163,000 from SBA loans totaled $431,000 in the second quarter of 2021, which represented an increase from the $234,000 in mortgage fees and $121,000 in SBA fees in the second quarter of 2020.

Year to date fees of $556,000 from presold mortgages and $360,000 from SBA loans totaled $916,000 in the first half of 2021, compared to $419,000 in mortgage fees and $228,000 in SBA fees in the first half of 2020 totaling $647,000. The Company did not sell any investment securities in the second quarter of 2021 or 2020.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expenses increased by $519,000 to $11.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from $10.5 million for the same period in 2020. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in expenses related to our western North Carolina branches acquired in April 2020. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the second quarter of 2021 versus the same period in 2020:

Personnel expenses increased $383,000 to $6.2 million, due to additional branch personnel and cost-of-living increases.

Occupancy expenses decreased $38,000.

FDIC insurance premium expense increased $186,000 due to increased assets from acquisition and growth.

Core deposit intangible (“CDI”) expense decreased $55,000 due to amortization.

Information systems increased $85,000 due to a higher number of accounts.

Professional fees increased by $542,000 to $993,000 due to expenses related to acquisition.

Other expenses increased by $104,000 due primarily to increased branches.



Non-interest expenses increased by $1.5 million to $21.2 million for the first half of 2021, from $19.7 million for the same period in 2020. In general, most categories of non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to an increase in expenses related to our western North Carolina branches acquired in April 2020. The following are highlights of the significant categories of non-interest expenses during the first half of 2021 versus the same period in 2020:

Personnel expenses increased $883,000 to $12.3 million, due to additional branch personnel and cost-of-living increases.

Occupancy expenses increased $21,000.

FDIC insurance premium expense increased $578,000 due to increased assets from acquisition and growth.

CDI expense decreased $83,000 due to amortization.

Information systems increased $93,000 due to higher number of accounts.

Merger/acquisition related expenses declined by $748,000.

Professional fees increased by $632,000 to $1.5 million due to expenses related to acquisition.

Other expenses increased by $216,000 due primarily to increased branches.

Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 23.1% and 22.1% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $1.9 billion, an increase of $255.8 million from a year earlier. Gross loans at June 30, 2021 were $1.3 billion, up $82.4 million or 6.6% from a year earlier, and total deposits were $1.6 billion, an increase of $281.9 million or 21.1% from a year earlier.

Deposits (excluding brokered deposits and internet time deposits) increased 21.1% or $281.9 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Wholesale deposits were $3.5 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.2 million at June 30, 2020 as the Company continues emphasizing core deposit growth. Retail core deposits were 84.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021.

SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 25,110 $ 22,533 $ 23,324 $ 25,068 $ 24,037 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 179,832 133,884 87,399 249,541 157,521 Certificates of deposit 250 250 - - - Federal funds sold 2,731 4,966 5,364 8,046 9,726 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 217,605 208,648 194,492 87,434 62,958 Loans held for sale 3,061 3,953 2,064 2,945 3,455 Loans 1,332,420 1,342,316 1,304,384 1,283,457 1,249,999 Allowance for loan losses (12,658 ) (13,187 ) (14,108 ) (13,561 ) (12,054 ) NET LOANS 1,319,762 1,329,129 1,290,276 1,269,896 1,237,945 Accrued interest receivable 4,844 4,991 5,110 4,486 4,400 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, at cost 862 862 1,147 3,059 3,059 Other non-marketable securities 655 655 709 718 718 Foreclosed real estate 1,675 1,968 2,172 3,237 3,561 Premises and equipment, net 19,899 20,222 20,587 20,883 20,893 Right of use lease asset 8,156 8,358 8,558 8,756 8,953 Bank owned life insurance 30,743 30,586 30,432 30,271 30,110 Goodwill 42,907 42,907 42,907 41,914 41,914 Core deposit intangible ("CDI") 1,222 1,363 1,513 1,677 1,856 Other assets 15,496 17,054 13,991 14,015 7,854 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,874,810 $ 1,832,329 $ 1,730,045 $ 1,771,946 $ 1,618,960 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 491,265 $ 448,835 $ 395,916 $ 408,209 $ 400,098 Savings 59,243 55,184 51,843 51,629 52,597 Money market and NOW 714,234 708,172 649,677 610,275 495,609 Time 355,910 370,446 388,381 402,667 390,449 TOTAL DEPOSITS 1,620,652 1,582,637 1,485,817 1,472,780 1,338,753 Short-term debt - - - 20,000 20,000 Long-term debt 12,372 12,372 12,372 37,372 37,372 Lease Liability 8,598 8,766 8,930 9,089 9,243 Accrued interest payable 154 206 246 449 457 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,551 15,859 7,312 18,889 1,597 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,653,327 1,619,840 1,514,677 1,558,579 1,407,422 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 17,229 17,227 17,507 17,787 17,863 Additional paid-in-capital 132,473 132,400 135,058 137,130 137,559 Retained earnings 72,789 67,178 60,838 56,917 54,460 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust (2,449 ) (2,449 ) (2,416 ) (2,352 ) (2,553 ) Directors' Deferred Compensation Plan Rabbi Trust 2,449 2,449 2,416 2,352 2,553 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,008 ) (4,316 ) 1,965 1,533 1,656 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 221,483 212,489 215,368 213,367 211,538 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,874,810 $ 1,832,329 $ 1,730,045 $ 1,771,946 $ 1,618,960







SELECT BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2020* December 31,

2019* (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 16,700 $ 17,035 $ 17,901 $ 15,404 $ 14,086 $ 60,980 $ 54,605 Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits in other banks 41 25 52 54 33 307 1,838 Investments 977 920 752 367 381 1,921 2,003 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 17,718 17,980 18,705 15,825 14,500 63,208 58,446 INTEREST EXPENSE Money market, NOW and savings deposits 781 924 1,041 891 648 2,928 1,616 Time deposits 831 1,038 1,269 1,415 1,576 6,191 8,061 Short-term debt 16 16 131 145 141 504 62 Long-term debt 71 71 240 263 281 1,136 1,817 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,699 2,049 2,681 2,714 2,646 10,759 11,556 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,019 15,931 16,024 13,111 11,854 52,449 46,890 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES (459 ) (777 ) 400 1,638 1,933 6,244 438 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 16,478 16,708 15,624 11,473 9,921 46,205 46,452 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees on the sale of mortgages 431 485 248 517 355 1,413 753 Gain on securities - - - - - - 48 Service charges on deposit accounts 239 256 291 257 206 1,092 1,161 Other fees and income 1,225 941 1,002 950 850 3,615 3,457 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,895 1,682 1,541 1,724 1,411 6,120 5,419 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Personnel 6,169 6,132 5,977 5,742 5,786 23,137 20,278 Occupancy and equipment 948 990 986 1,008 986 3,911 3,695 Deposit insurance 262 380 374 370 76 808 184 Professional Fees 993 462 430 399 451 1,652 1,886 CDI amortization 140 151 164 179 195 717 825 Merger/acquisition related expenses - - - 7 709 755 406 Information systems 1,057 1,046 1,049 1,043 972 4,102 3,492 Foreclosed-related expenses 208 (140 ) 342 228 187 762 140 Debt extinguishment - - 1,616 - - 1,616 - Other 1,244 1,175 1,193 1,091 1,140 4,487 4,234 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 11,021 10,196 12,131 10,067 10,502 41,947 35,140 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,352 8,194 5,034 3,130 830 10,378 16,731 INCOME TAXES 1,741 1,854 1,113 673 149 2,215 3,696 NET INCOME $ 5,611 $ 6,340 $ 3,921 $ 2,457 $ 681 $ 8,163 $ 13,035 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.45 $ 0.68 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON Basic Outstanding Shares 17,227,689 17,386,715 17,637,540 17,847,913 18,013,863 17,937,596 19,016,808 Diluted Outstanding Shares 17,227,578 17,415,680 17,661,922 17,866,822 18,030,136 17,961,258 19,063,237 * Audited







Select Bancorp, Inc. Asset quality For Periods Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Dollars in thousands, except for share amounts, unaudited) Non-accrual loans $ 6,771 $ 6,095 $ 6,790 $ 7,695 $ 7,979 $ 6,790 $ 5,941 Accruing TDRs 4,075 2,217 7,506 6,044 6,420 7,506 6,207 Total non-performing loans 10,846 8,312 14,296 13,739 14,399 14,296 12,148 Foreclosed real estate 1,675 1,968 2,172 3,237 3,561 2,172 3,533 Total non-performing assets $ 12,521 $ 10,280 $ 16,468 $ 16,976 $ 17,960 $ 16,468 $ 15,681 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 1,682 $ 1,673 $ 802 $ 1,548 $ 1,326 $ 802 $ 1,231 Allowance for loan losses $ 12,658 $ 13,187 $ 14,108 $ 13,561 $ 12,054 $ 14,108 $ 8,324 Allowance for loans to period end loans 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.08 % 0.81 % Non-performing loans & accruing loans past due 90 days or more to period ending loans 0.94 % 0.74 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.16 % 1.30 % Non-performing loans to period ending loans 0.95 % 0.62 % 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.18 % Allowance for loans to non-performing loans 117 % 159 % 99 % 99 % 84 % 99 % 69 % Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets 101 % 128 % 86 % 80 % 67 % 86 % 53 % Allowance for loans to non-performing Assets and accruing loans past due 90 days or more 89 % 110 % 82 % 73 % 63 % 82 % 49 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.67 % 0.56 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 1.11 % 0.95 % 1.23 % Non-performing assets to accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total assets 0.76 % 0.65 % 1.00 % 1.05 % 1.19 % 1.00 % 1.33 % SELECT BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures ($ in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net interest margin: Net Interest Margin-tax equivalent (1) $ 16,076 $ 16,014 $ 16,075 $ 13,141 $ 11,883 $ 52,588 $ 47,037 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (538 ) (379 ) (506 ) (455 ) (620 ) (1,581 ) (904 ) Net Interest Margin(2) (Non-GAAP) $ 15,538 $ 15,635 $ 15,569 $ 12,686 $ 11,263 $ 51,007 $ 46,133 Loans receivable interest income: Loans receivable interest income $ 16,700 $ 17,035 $ 17,913 $ 15,415 $ 14,097 $ 61,025 $ 54,645 Purchased loan accretion and early payoff charges (538 ) (379 ) (506 ) (455 ) (620 ) (1,581 ) (904 ) Loans receivable interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 16,162 $ 16,656 $ 17,407 $ 14,960 $ 13,477 $ 59,444 $ 53,741 Acquired and non-acquired loans: Acquired loans receivable $ 143,946 $ 163,428 $ 180,152 $ 199,794 $ 213,466 $ 180,152 $ 129,595 Non-acquired loans receivable 1,188,474 1,178,888 1,124,232 1,083,663 1,036,533 1,124,232 900,380 Total gross loans receivable $ 1,332,420 $ 1,342,316 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 % Acquired 10.8 % 12.2 % 13.8 % 15.6 % 17.1 % 13.8 % 12.6 % Non-acquired loans $ 1,188,474 $ 1,178,888 $ 1,124,232 $ 1,083,663 $ 1,036,533 $ 1,124,232 $ 900,380 Allowance for loan losses 12,658 13,187 14,108 13,561 12,054 14,108 8,324 Allowance for loan losses to non-acquired loans (Non-GAAP) 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.16 % 1.25 % 0.92 % Total gross loan receivable $ 1,332,420 $ 1,342,316 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 Allowance for loan losses 12,658 13,187 14,108 13,561 12,054 14,108 8,324 Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans receivable 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.08 % 0.81 % For Periods Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity $ 221,483 $ 212,489 $ 215,368 $ 213,367 $ 211,538 $ 215,368 $ 212,775 Adjustment: Goodwill 42,907 42,907 42,907 41,914 41,914 42,907 24,579 Core deposit intangibles 1,222 1,363 1,513 1,677 1,856 1,513 1,610 Tangible common equity $ 177,354 $ 168,219 $ 170,948 $ 169,776 $ 167,768 $ 170,948 $ 186,586 Common shares outstanding(3) 17,229,504 17,227,104 17,507,103 17,786,552 17,862,554 17,507,103 18,330,058 Book value per common share(4) $ 12.85 $ 12.33 $ 12.30 $ 12.00 $ 11.84 $ 12.30 $ 11.61 Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 10.29 $ 9.76 $ 9.76 $ 9.55 $ 9.39 $ 9.76 $ 10.18 (1) Net interest margin-tax equivalent reflects tax-exempt income on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Net interest margin-core and yield on loans - core excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion, loan payoff charges and related deferred fees recognized related to early loan repayments. (3) Excludes the dilutive effect of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options. (4) We calculate book value per common share as shareholders' equity less preferred stock at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. (5) We calculate the tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill, preferred stock and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period.







Select Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information and Other Data ($ in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2018 Summary of Operations: Total interest income $ 17,718 $ 17,980 $ 18,705 $ 15,825 $ 14,500 $ 63,208 $ 58,446 $ 56,835 Total interest expense 1,699 2,049 2,681 2,714 2,646 10,759 11,556 9,450 Net interest income 16,019 15,931 16,024 13,111 11,854 52,449 46,890 47,385 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses (459 ) (777 ) 400 1,638 1,933 6,244 438 (156 ) Net interest income after provision 16,478 16,708 15,624 11,473 9,921 46,205 46,452 47,541 Noninterest income 1,895 1,682 1,541 1,724 1,411 6,120 5,419 4,701 Merger/acquisition related expenses - - - 7 709 755 406 1,826 Noninterest expense 11,021 10,196 12,131 10,060 9,793 41,192 34,734 32,724 Income before income taxes 7,352 8,194 5,034 3,130 830 10,378 16,731 17,692 Provision for income taxes 1,741 1,854 1,113 673 149 2,215 3,696 3,910 Net Income $ 5,611 $ 6,340 $ 3,921 $ 2,457 $ 681 $ 8,163 $ 13,035 $ 13,782 Share and Per Share Data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.46 $ 0.69 $ 0.87 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.45 $ 0.68 $ 0.87 Book value per share $ 12.85 $ 12.33 $ 12.30 $ 12.00 $ 11.84 $ 12.30 $ 11.61 $ 10.85 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 10.29 $ 9.76 $ 9.76 $ 9.55 $ 9.39 $ 9.76 $ 10.18 $ 9.47 Ending shares outstanding 17,229,504 17,227,104 17,507,103 17,786,552 17,862,554 17,507,103 18,330,058 19,311,505 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,227,689 17,386,715 17,637,540 17,847,913 18,013,863 17,937,596 19,016,808 15,812,585 Diluted 17,227,578 17,415,680 17,661,922 17,866,822 18,030,136 17,961,258 19,063,237 15,877,633 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.21 % 1.46 % 0.87 % 0.58 % 0.18 % 0.52 % 1.03 % 1.12 % Return on average equity(2) 10.35 % 11.90 % 7.26 % 4.56 % 1.28 % 3.81 % 6.08 % 8.51 % Net interest margin 3.85 % 4.02 % 4.10 % 3.73 % 3.45 % 3.79 % 4.04 % 4.19 % Efficiency ratio (3) 61.52 % 57.89 % 69.06 % 67.82 % 73.83 % 70.32 % 66.40 % 62.83 % Period End Balance Sheet Data: Gross loans $ 1,332,420 $ 1,342,316 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,283,457 $ 1,249,999 $ 1,304,384 $ 1,029,975 $ 986,040 Total interest-earning assets 1,724,758 1,613,526 1,529,322 1,429,614 1,222,416 1,529,322 1,167,857 1,119,344 Goodwill 42,907 42,907 42,907 41,914 41,914 42,907 24,579 24,579 Core deposit intangible 1,222 1,363 1,513 1,677 1,856 1,513 1,610 2,085 Total assets 1,874,810 1,832,329 1,730,045 1,771,946 1,618,960 1,730,045 1,275,076 1,258,525 Deposits 1,620,652 1,582,637 1,485,817 1,472,780 1,338,753 1,485,817 992,838 980,427 Short-term debt - - - 20,000 20,000 - - 7,000 Long-term debt 12,372 12,372 12,372 37,372 37,372 12,372 57,372 57,372 Shareholders' equity 221,483 212,489 215,368 213,367 211,538 215,368 212,775 209,611 Selected Average Balances: Gross Loans $ 1,335,800 $ 1,322,031 $ 1,288,138 $ 1,255,027 $ 1,193,985 $ 1,189,894 $ 1,004,051 $ 987,634 Total interest-earning assets 1,675,768 1,613,963 1,561,104 1,403,106 1,321,172 1,386,187 1,164,149 1,119,344 Core Deposit Intangible 1,529 1,423 1,572 1,743 1,529 1,588 1,812 2,547 Total Assets 1,859,769 1,761,938 1,784,289 1,683,174 1,520,278 1,561,865 1,268,728 1,228,576 Deposits 1,557,448 1,516,612 1,499,162 1,399,840 1,237,343 1,278,068 981,132 989,838 Short-term debt - - 17,609 20,000 20,000 17,596 3,414 21,393 Long-term debt 12,372 12,372 34,383 37,438 37,438 38,440 57,372 49,357 Shareholders' equity 217,396 216,007 214,861 214,277 213,796 214,360 214,324 161,953 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans (4) $ 10,846 $ 8,312 $ 14,296 $ 13,739 $ 14,399 $ 14,296 $ 12,148 $ 11,635 Other real estate owned 1,675 1,968 2,172 3,237 3,561 2,172 3,533 1,088 Allowance for loan losses 12,658 13,187 14,108 13,561 12,054 14,108 8,324 8,669 Nonperforming loans (4) to period-end loans 0.62 % 0.62 % 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Allowance for loan losses to period-end loans 0.95 % 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.06 % 0.96 % 1.08 % 0.81 % 0.88 % Delinquency ratio (5) 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.46 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.46 % 0.34 % 0.19 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (2) 0.02 % 0.04 % -0.05 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.00 % (1) Tangible book value per share (a non GAAP measure) is equal to total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, divided by the number of outstanding shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Please refer to the table above for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is calculated as a non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Nonperforming loans consist of non-accrual loans and accruing TDR loans. (5) Delinquency Ratio includes loans 30-89 days past due and excludes non-accrual loans.