PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend

$0.25 Per Share Cash Dividend Payable on August 31, 2021 to Stockholders of Record on August 17, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on August 31, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $34 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

CONTACTS

Matthew P. Wagner     
President and CEO
303.802.8900 		Bart R. Olson
Executive Vice President and CFO
714.989.4149 		William J. Black
Executive Vice President
Strategy and Corporate Development
919.597.7466




