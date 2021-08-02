Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO of the Company commented, “We are very pleased with the Company’s strong second quarter earnings, overall growth and improved asset quality. The Bank’s Mortgage Department continues to flourish and is on track to having a record-setting year in terms of overall origination levels. Secondary market premiums on the SBA 7(a) side of things remain near all-time highs, yielding extremely positive results for the Bank’s Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) Department as well. Overall growth in non-interest-bearing deposits has been significant, paralleling growth in GGL along with the Bank’s continued push to garner commercial deposits among hemp-related businesses in need of reliable banking partners. Finally, as a result of increased guaranteed portions on all SBA 7(a) loans implemented by Congress earlier this year, community financial institutions have gravitated heavily towards lending efforts in the space, in-turn leading to impressive growth for Windsor Advantage (“Windsor”) far and beyond a core growth rate we have ever seen for the company through two quarters. Windsor has already onboarded a record number of new lenders year-to-date to its outsourced SBA lending platform and the majority of its existing clients have gained significant traction as processing volume ramps up.”

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the "Company" or "IFH"), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust ("the Bank"), released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights include the following:

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $440.3 million, net loans held for investment were $258.8 million, loans held for sale were $14.6 million, total deposits were $337.4 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $84.5 million. Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $51.1 million or 13%, net loans held for investment increased $5.5 million or 2%, loans held for sale decreased $11.7 million or 44%, total deposits increased $36.5 million or 12%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $7.5 million or 10%. The increase in assets was primarily the result of additional liquidity created by strong deposit growth initiatives as over half of the GGL loans originated during the quarter were sold. The Bank originated $60.1 million in GGL loans during the second quarter and sold $33.6 million during the same period. The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result of corresponding growth in in GGL loans, many of which require customer deposits, as well as continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”). The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company issued 18,900 shares of its common stock associated with various stock-based compensation programs and option exercises and repurchased 59,928 shares of its voting common stock.

CAPITAL LEVELS

At June 30, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

“Well Capitalized”

Minimum Basel III Fully

Phased-In West Town

Bank & Trust Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.54% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.54% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.80% Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 10.06%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $33.19 at June 30, 2020 to $38.32 at June 30, 2021. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $23.90 at June 30, 2020 to $29.29 at June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company.



ASSET QUALITY

The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 1.55% at June 30, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns (specifically in the hospitality portfolio) surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic and worked to reduce its portfolio of foreclosed assets. Nonaccrual loans decreased $2.7 million or 32% as compared to December 31, 2020 while foreclosed assets decreased $1.8 million or 74% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $618,000 in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets. The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.

The Company recorded a $50,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $665,000 in second quarter 2020, as the problem loan portfolio decreased for the period. The Company has granted 139 deferrals since June 30, 2020 totaling $71.1 million. However, as of June 30, 2021, there were only 11 loans in deferral status with net exposure of $3.9 million. Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $24,000 net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Nonaccrual loans $ 5,765 $ 7,341 $ 8,506 $ 8,790 $ 7,799 Foreclosed assets 618 1,377 2,372 3,522 4,464 90 days past due and still accruing 447 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 6,830 $ 8,718 $ 10,878 $ 12,312 $ 12,263 Net charge-offs $ 24 $ 156 $ 96 $ 2 $ 667 Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 0.03 % 0.24 % 0.14 % 0.00 % 1.13 % Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.55 % 2.14 % 2.74 % 3.29 % 3.45 % Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net of allowance 2.40 % 2.69 % 3.26 % 3.66 % 3.33 % Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.13 % 2.02 % 1.94 % 2.05 % 2.05 %

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $634,000 or 18% in comparison to the second quarter of 2020 as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in margin as a result of the low interest rate environment. The net interest margin was 4.48% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 4.70% for the same period in 2020. Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 5.93% to 5.21% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 1.79% to 1.11% year-over-year between June 30, 2021 and 2020. The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Average balances: Loans $ 292,166 $ 288,700 $ 285,969 $ 270,897 $ 250,125 $ 290,433 $ 238,404 Available-for-sale securities 29,969 27,366 25,200 25,581 24,743 28,668 24,302 Other interest-bearing balances 46,545 35,981 21,305 22,596 22,326 41,263 19,686 Total interest-earning assets 368,680 352,047 332,474 319,074 297,194 360,364 282,392 Total assets 418,741 399,775 382,574 371,395 353,179 409,258 333,327 Noninterest-bearing deposits 85,918 80,626 81,552 77,857 64,617 83,272 60,473 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 235,013 228,726 212,636 204,204 185,507 231,870 176,037 Borrowed funds 5,187 4,000 5,793 6,793 17,703 4,593 19,967 Total interest-bearing liabilities 240,200 232,726 218,429 210,997 203,210 236,463 196,004 Common shareholders' equity 81,584 78,640 75,774 73,970 71,348 80,112 69,740 Tangible common equity (1) 61,587 58,506 55,454 53,463 50,656 60,047 48,957 Interest income/expense: Loans $ 4,686 $ 4,442 $ 4,250 $ 4,394 $ 4,283 $ 9,128 $ 8,842 Investment securities 66 50 52 64 72 116 167 Interest-bearing balances and other 33 35 38 35 36 68 112 Total interest income 4,785 4,527 4,340 4,493 4,391 9,312 9,121 Deposits 665 704 759 855 835 1,369 1,680 Borrowings - - 2 1 70 - 179 Total interest expense 665 704 761 856 905 1,369 1,859 Net interest income $ 4,120 $ 3,823 $ 3,579 $ 3,637 $ 3,486 $ 7,943 $ 7,262 (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.





Three Months Ended

Year-To-Date

6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Average yields and costs: Loans 6.43 % 6.24 % 5.90 % 6.44 % 6.87 % 6.34 % 7.44 % Available-for-sale securities 0.88 % 0.73 % 0.83 % 1.00 % 1.16 % 0.81 % 1.37 % Interest-bearing balances and other 0.28 % 0.39 % 0.71 % 0.61 % 0.65 % 0.33 % 1.14 % Total interest-earning assets 5.21 % 5.22 % 5.18 % 5.59 % 5.93 % 5.21 % 6.48 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.42 % 1.66 % 1.81 % 1.19 % 1.91 % Borrowed funds 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 1.59 % 0.00 % 1.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.11 % 1.23 % 1.38 % 1.61 % 1.79 % 1.17 % 1.90 % Cost of funds 0.82 % 0.91 % 1.01 % 1.18 % 1.36 % 0.86 % 1.45 % Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.40 % 4.27 % 4.52 % 4.70 % 4.44 % 5.16 %

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.6 million, a decrease of $3.6 million or 22% as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Specific items to note include:

Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $5.7 million, a decrease of $8.4 million or 59% as compared to the $14.2 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. Both periods included Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee related income with $3.5 million in revenues directly attributable to PPP in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.0 million for the same period in 2020. In addition, increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients helped to build overall revenues for Windsor.

Mortgage revenue totaled $1.8 million, an increase of $200,000 or 13% as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $46.2 million in the first quarter 2020 to $51.0 million in the second quarter 2021. The increase in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the decrease in market rates tied to the FOMC decision to decrease rates.

GGL revenue was $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.8 million in comparison to the $37,000 of revenues for the same period in 2020. GGL volume year-over-year was impacted by increased economic activity nationwide.

Other noninterest income totaled $908,000 in the second quarter or 2021, an increase $964,000 in comparison to the same period in 2020. The Company recognized an increase of $508,000 in the fair value of its loan servicing rights during the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss in fair value of $266,000 in the same period in the prior year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.6 million, a decrease of $230,000 or 2%, from $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The primary cause for the year-over-year decrease was the cost of the software needed to process the PPP loans in the second quarter of 2021. Software costs at Windsor, the subsidiary that does the majority of the PPP loan processing, decreased from $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $1.3 million in the same period in 2021. However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor decreased during that same period by $8.4 million. The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of West Town Payments, LLC in the third quarter of 2020 as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage and GGL related compensation tied to the increases in revenues.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,537 $ 3,217 $ 4,268 $ 6,007 $ 6,183 Interest-bearing deposits 76,957 30,224 28,657 13,294 11,644 Total cash and cash equivalents 80,494 33,441 32,925 19,301 17,827 Interest-bearing time deposits 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 2,746 Available-for-sale securities 30,928 28,215 25,711 24,462 26,081 Loans held for sale 14,621 17,735 26,308 35,743 23,072 Loans held for investment 264,402 278,200 258,454 244,994 238,926 Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,635 ) (5,609 ) (5,144 ) (5,029 ) (4,906 ) Loans held for investment, net 258,767 272,591 253,310 239,965 234,020 Premises and equipment, net 4,599 4,651 4,658 4,628 4,761 Foreclosed assets 618 1,377 2,372 3,522 4,464 Loan servicing assets 3,936 3,428 3,456 3,265 3,262 Bank-owned life insurance 5,193 5,161 5,136 5,109 5,082 Accrued interest receivable 1,672 1,656 1,556 1,705 1,422 Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Other intangible assets, net 6,737 6,851 7,037 7,224 7,409 Other assets 16,803 17,176 10,833 13,186 12,349 Total assets $ 440,275 $ 408,189 $ 389,209 $ 374,017 $ 355,656 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 98,797 $ 77,167 $ 80,854 $ 78,849 $ 66,874 Interest-bearing 238,598 234,523 220,036 206,913 198,108 Total deposits 337,395 311,690 300,890 285,762 264,982 Borrowings 5,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 6,000 Accrued interest payable 388 454 427 396 391 Other liabilities 13,490 11,347 7,139 8,845 10,771 Total liabilities 356,273 327,491 312,456 299,003 282,144 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, voting 2,183 2,223 2,181 2,181 2,193 Common stock, non-voting 22 22 22 22 22 Additional paid in capital 23,545 24,568 24,361 24,220 24,357 Retained earnings 58,597 54,015 50,079 48,349 46,629 Accumulated other comprehensive income 105 164 271 308 311 Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity 84,452 80,992 76,914 75,080 73,512 Noncontrolling interest (450 ) (294 ) (161 ) (66 ) - Total shareholders’ equity 84,002 80,698 76,753 75,014 73,512 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 440,275 $ 408,189 $ 389,209 $ 374,017 $ 355,656





Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands except per Three Months Ended Year-To-Date share data; unaudited) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Interest income Loans $ 4,686 $ 4,442 $ 4,250 $ 4,394 $ 4,283 $ 9,128 $ 8,842 Available-for-sale securities and other 99 85 90 99 108 184 279 Total interest income 4,785 4,527 4,340 4,493 4,391 9,312 9,121 Interest expense Interest on deposits 665 704 759 855 835 1,369 1,680 Interest on borrowings - - 2 1 70 - 179 Total interest expense 665 704 761 856 905 1,369 1,859 Net interest income 4,120 3,823 3,579 3,637 3,486 7,943 7,262 Provision for loan losses 50 622 210 125 665 672 4,125 Noninterest income Loan processing and servicing revenue 5,765 8,838 2,291 2,579 14,186 14,603 15,899 Mortgage 1,773 1,706 1,398 2,400 1,573 3,479 2,991 Government guaranteed lending 3,812 1,325 1,815 571 37 5,137 792 SBA documentation preparation fees 241 434 57 195 423 675 - Bank-owned life insurance 49 32 20 15 34 81 61 Service charges on deposits 32 25 26 28 11 57 30 Other noninterest income 908 2,196 491 771 (56 ) 3,104 1,076 Total noninterest income 12,580 14,556 6,098 6,559 16,208 27,136 20,849 Noninterest expense Compensation 5,996 6,016 5,250 4,422 5,682 12,012 9,435 Occupancy and equipment 300 303 286 289 211 603 775 Loan and special asset expenses 634 1,002 655 1,013 816 1,636 1,058 Professional services 560 680 559 534 676 1,240 1,166 Data processing 215 221 196 187 165 436 313 Software 1,524 3,391 492 415 2,221 4,915 2,162 Communications 90 107 94 83 82 197 171 Advertising 393 109 128 109 215 502 270 Amortization of intangibles 172 186 186 186 186 358 372 Other operating expenses 733 644 792 545 593 1,377 1,155 Total noninterest expense 10,617 12,659 8,638 7,783 10,847 23,276 16,877 Income before income taxes 6,033 5,098 829 2,288 8,182 11,131 7,109 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,606 1,296 (805 ) 634 1,924 2,902 1,683 Net income 4,427 3,802 1,634 1,654 6,258 8,229 5,426 Noncontrolling interest (155 ) (134 ) (96 ) (66 ) - (289 ) - Net income attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 4,582 $ 3,936 $ 1,730 $ 1,720 $ 6,258 $ 8,518 $ 5,426 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.14 $ 1.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 2.87 $ 3.93 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.07 $ 1.76 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 2.84 $ 3.82 $ 2.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding 2,147 2,185 2,169 2,176 2,177 2,166 2,204 Diluted average common shares outstanding 2,219 2,240 2,212 2,206 2,204 2,229 2,221





Performance Ratios Three Months Ended

Year-To-Date

6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 PER COMMON SHARE Basic earnings per common share $ 2.14 $ 1.80 $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 2.87 $ 3.93 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per common share 2.07 1.76 0.78 0.78 2.84 3.82 2.44 Book value per common share 38.32 36.08 34.91 34.08 33.19 38.32 33.19 Tangible book value per common share (2) 29.29 27.16 25.74 24.83 23.90 29.29 23.90 FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED) Return on average assets 4.39 % 3.99 % 1.79 % 1.84 % 7.11 % 4.20 % 3.26 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 22.53 % 20.30 % 9.06 % 9.23 % 35.18 % 21.44 % 15.60 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) 29.84 % 27.28 % 12.38 % 12.76 % 49.55 % 28.61 % 22.23 % Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.40 % 4.27 % 4.52 % 4.70 % 4.44 % 5.16 % Efficiency ratio (1) 63.6 % 68.9 % 89.3 % 76.3 % 55.1 % 66.4 % 60.0 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures





Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of June 30, 2021 were as follows:

% of Commercial (in millions) Amount Loans Solar electric power generation $ 50.0 25 % Power and communication line and related structures construction 23.9 12 % Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 19.0 10 % Lessors of other real estate property 11.9 6 % Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 11.1 6 % Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 8.6 4 % Other activities related to real estate 8.5 4 % General freight trucking, local 5.0 3 % Other heavy and civil engineering construction 4.5 2 % Golf courses and country clubs 4.1 2 % $ 146.6 74 %









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands except book value per share) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 Tangible book value per common share Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 84,452 $ 80,992 $ 76,914 $ 75,080 $ 73,512 Less: Goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 Less Other intangible assets, net 6,737 6,851 7,037 7,224 7,409 Total tangible common equity $ 64,554 $ 60,980 $ 56,716 $ 54,695 $ 52,942 Ending common shares outstanding 2,204 2,245 2,203 2,203 2,215 Tangible book value per common share $ 29.29 $ 27.16 $ 25.74 $ 24.83 $ 23.90 Three Months Ended Year-To-Date (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Return on average tangible common equity Average IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 81,584 $ 78,640 $ 75,774 $ 73,970 $ 71,348 $ 80,112 $ 69,740 Less: Average goodwill 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,161 13,159 Less Average other intangible assets, net 6,836 6,973 7,159 7,346 7,531 6,904 7,624 Average tangible common equity $ 61,587 $ 58,506 $ 55,454 $ 53,463 $ 50,656 $ 60,047 $ 48,957 Net income attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 4,582 $ 3,936 $ 1,730 $ 1,720 $ 6,258 $ 8,518 $ 5,426 Return on average tangible common equity 29.84 % 27.28 % 12.38 % 12.76 % 49.55 % 28.61 % 22.23 %





