checkAd

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 22:30  |  24   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.  Highlights include the following:

  • Second quarter net income of $4.6 million or $2.07 per diluted share compared to 2020 second quarter net income of $6.3 million or $2.84 per diluted share. 
  • Provision for loan losses of $50,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $665,000 for the same period in 2020.
  • Return on average assets of 4.39%, compared to 7.11% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average common equity of 22.53%, compared to 35.18% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 29.84%, compared to 49.55% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Loan processing and servicing revenue of $5.8 million, compared to $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Government lending revenues of $3.8 million, compared to $37,000 for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Mortgage origination and sales revenue of $1.8 million as compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Other noninterest income of $908,000 compared to ($56,000) for the second quarter of 2020.

Eric Bergevin, President & CEO of the Company commented, “We are very pleased with the Company’s strong second quarter earnings, overall growth and improved asset quality.  The Bank’s Mortgage Department continues to flourish and is on track to having a record-setting year in terms of overall origination levels.  Secondary market premiums on the SBA 7(a) side of things remain near all-time highs, yielding extremely positive results for the Bank’s Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) Department as well.  Overall growth in non-interest-bearing deposits has been significant, paralleling growth in GGL along with the Bank’s continued push to garner commercial deposits among hemp-related businesses in need of reliable banking partners.  Finally, as a result of increased guaranteed portions on all SBA 7(a) loans implemented by Congress earlier this year, community financial institutions have gravitated heavily towards lending efforts in the space, in-turn leading to impressive growth for Windsor Advantage (“Windsor”) far and beyond a core growth rate we have ever seen for the company through two quarters.  Windsor has already onboarded a record number of new lenders year-to-date to its outsourced SBA lending platform and the majority of its existing clients have gained significant traction as processing volume ramps up.”

BALANCE SHEET
At June 30, 2021, the Company’s total assets were $440.3 million, net loans held for investment were $258.8 million, loans held for sale were $14.6 million, total deposits were $337.4 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH was $84.5 million.  Compared with December 31, 2020, total assets increased $51.1 million or 13%, net loans held for investment increased $5.5 million or 2%, loans held for sale decreased $11.7 million or 44%, total deposits increased $36.5 million or 12%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFH increased $7.5 million or 10%.  The increase in assets was primarily the result of additional liquidity created by strong deposit growth initiatives as over half of the GGL loans originated during the quarter were sold.  The Bank originated $60.1 million in GGL loans during the second quarter and sold $33.6 million during the same period.  The Bank has continued to see strong growth in deposits primarily as a result of corresponding growth in in GGL loans, many of which require customer deposits, as well as continued execution of a strategic advance into the hemp banking space (trademarked “Hemp Banks Here”).  The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily a result of net income posted for the year. 

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company issued 18,900 shares of its common stock associated with various stock-based compensation programs and option exercises and repurchased 59,928 shares of its voting common stock.

CAPITAL LEVELS
 At June 30, 2021, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  “Well Capitalized”
Minimum 		Basel III Fully
Phased-In 		West Town
Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50% 7.00% 13.54%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00% 8.50% 13.54%
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00% 10.50% 14.80%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00% 4.00% 10.06%

The Company’s book value per common share increased from $33.19 at June 30, 2020 to $38.32 at June 30, 2021.  The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased from $23.90 at June 30, 2020 to $29.29 at June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the net income of the Company. 

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreased from 2.74% at December 31, 2020 to 1.55% at June 30, 2021, as management continued to address credit concerns (specifically in the hospitality portfolio) surrounding the potential economic impact of COVID-19 and the widespread societal responses to the pandemic and worked to reduce its portfolio of foreclosed assets. Nonaccrual loans decreased $2.7 million or 32% as compared to December 31, 2020 while foreclosed assets decreased $1.8 million or 74% during the same period. Patriarch, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company formed to expedite the liquidation and recovery of certain Bank assets, held $618,000 in foreclosed assets while the Bank held no such assets.  The Company regularly conducts impairment analyses on all nonperforming assets with updated appraisals to ensure the assets are carried at the lower of fair market value (less cost to sell) or book value.

The Company recorded a $50,000 provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2021, as compared to a provision of $665,000 in second quarter 2020, as the problem loan portfolio decreased for the period.  The Company has granted 139 deferrals since June 30, 2020 totaling $71.1 million.  However, as of June 30, 2021, there were only 11 loans in deferral status with net exposure of $3.9 million.  Expected loss estimates consider the impacts of decreased economic activity and higher unemployment, partially offset by the mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry-wide loan modification efforts. The Company recorded $24,000 net charge-offs during the second quarter of 2021. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20  
Nonaccrual loans $          5,765   $      7,341   $      8,506   $      8,790   $      7,799  
Foreclosed assets 618   1,377   2,372   3,522   4,464  
90 days past due and still accruing 447   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming assets $          6,830   $      8,718   $    10,878   $    12,312   $    12,263  
                     
Net charge-offs $               24   $         156   $           96   $             2   $         667  
Annualized net charge-offs to total average portfolio loans 0.03 % 0.24 % 0.14 % 0.00 % 1.13 %
                     
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.55 % 2.14 % 2.74 % 3.29 % 3.45 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net                    
of allowance 2.40 % 2.69 % 3.26 % 3.66 % 3.33 %
Ratio of total allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.13 % 2.02 % 1.94 % 2.05 % 2.05 %
                     

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $634,000 or 18% in comparison to the second quarter of 2020 as loan growth year over year offset the decrease in margin as a result of the low interest rate environment.  The net interest margin was 4.48% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 4.70% for the same period in 2020.  Interest-earning asset yields decreased from 5.93% to 5.21% while interest-bearing liabilities cost decreased from 1.79% to 1.11% year-over-year between June 30, 2021 and 2020.  The overall decrease in both yield on assets and rates on liabilities are reflective of the rate decreases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the pandemic. 

  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20   6/30/21 6/30/20
Average balances:                
Loans $ 292,166 $ 288,700 $ 285,969 $ 270,897 $ 250,125   $ 290,433 $ 238,404
Available-for-sale securities 29,969 27,366 25,200 25,581 24,743   28,668 24,302
Other interest-bearing balances 46,545 35,981 21,305 22,596 22,326   41,263 19,686
Total interest-earning assets 368,680 352,047 332,474 319,074 297,194   360,364 282,392
Total assets 418,741 399,775 382,574 371,395 353,179   409,258 333,327
                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 85,918 80,626 81,552 77,857 64,617   83,272 60,473
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits 235,013 228,726 212,636 204,204 185,507   231,870 176,037
Borrowed funds 5,187 4,000 5,793 6,793 17,703   4,593 19,967
Total interest-bearing liabilities 240,200 232,726 218,429 210,997 203,210   236,463 196,004
Common shareholders' equity 81,584 78,640 75,774 73,970 71,348   80,112 69,740
Tangible common equity (1) 61,587 58,506 55,454 53,463 50,656   60,047 48,957
                 
Interest income/expense:                
Loans $ 4,686 $ 4,442 $ 4,250 $ 4,394 $ 4,283   $ 9,128 $ 8,842
Investment securities 66 50 52 64 72   116 167
Interest-bearing balances and other 33 35 38 35 36   68 112
Total interest income 4,785 4,527 4,340 4,493 4,391   9,312 9,121
Deposits 665 704 759 855 835   1,369 1,680
Borrowings - - 2 1 70   - 179
Total interest expense 665 704 761 856 905   1,369 1,859
Net interest income $ 4,120 $ 3,823 $ 3,579 $ 3,637 $ 3,486   $ 7,943 $ 7,262
                 
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.            
                 


  Three Months Ended
 		  Year-To-Date
  6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20     6/30/21   6/30/20  
Average yields and costs:                              
Loans 6.43 % 6.24 % 5.90 % 6.44 % 6.87 %   6.34 % 7.44 %
Available-for-sale securities 0.88 % 0.73 % 0.83 % 1.00 % 1.16 %   0.81 % 1.37 %
Interest-bearing balances and other 0.28 % 0.39 % 0.71 % 0.61 % 0.65 %   0.33 % 1.14 %
Total interest-earning assets 5.21 % 5.22 % 5.18 % 5.59 % 5.93 %   5.21 % 6.48 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.42 % 1.66 % 1.81 %   1.19 % 1.91 %
Borrowed funds 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 1.59 %   0.00 % 1.80 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.11 % 1.23 % 1.38 % 1.61 % 1.79 %   1.17 % 1.90 %
Cost of funds 0.82 % 0.91 % 1.01 % 1.18 % 1.36 %   0.86 % 1.45 %
Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.40 % 4.27 % 4.52 % 4.70 %   4.44 % 5.16 %
                               

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.6 million, a decrease of $3.6 million or 22% as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.  Specific items to note include:

  • Windsor, a subsidiary of the Company which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $5.7 million, a decrease of $8.4 million or 59% as compared to the $14.2 million in income earned from the investment in Windsor during the same prior year period. Both periods included Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee related income with $3.5 million in revenues directly attributable to PPP in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $13.0 million for the same period in 2020.  In addition, increased volume of the servicing portfolio from new and existing clients helped to build overall revenues for Windsor.     
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $1.8 million, an increase of $200,000 or 13% as compared to the second quarter of 2020.  Mortgage loans originated to sell to the secondary market increased from $46.2 million in the first quarter 2020 to $51.0 million in the second quarter 2021.  The increase in both the revenue and origination volume can be attributable to the decrease in market rates tied to the FOMC decision to decrease rates. 
  • GGL revenue was $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.8 million in comparison to the $37,000 of revenues for the same period in 2020.  GGL volume year-over-year was impacted by increased economic activity nationwide.
  • Other noninterest income totaled $908,000 in the second quarter or 2021, an increase $964,000 in comparison to the same period in 2020.  The Company recognized an increase of $508,000 in the fair value of its loan servicing rights during the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss in fair value of $266,000 in the same period in the prior year.              

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.6 million, a decrease of $230,000 or 2%, from $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.  The primary cause for the year-over-year decrease was the cost of the software needed to process the PPP loans in the second quarter of 2021.  Software costs at Windsor, the subsidiary that does the majority of the PPP loan processing, decreased from $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $1.3 million in the same period in 2021.  However, the corresponding revenues of Windsor decreased during that same period by $8.4 million.  The increases in all noninterest expense categories, including compensation, occupancy, special assets, data processing, software, communications and other operating expenses are primarily related to the overall growth of the Company and its new business initiatives including the addition of West Town Payments, LLC in the third quarter of 2020 as well as a year-over-year increase in mortgage and GGL related compensation tied to the increases in revenues.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina.  The Company changed its name from West Town Bancorp, Inc. in the third quarter of 2020.  The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank.  West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of: Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan servicing company; West Town Insurance Agency, Inc., an insurance agency; Patriarch, LLC, a real estate management company; SBA Loan Documentation Services, LLC, a loan documentation origination company; and Glenwood Structured Finance, LLC, a loan broker and large loan syndication company.  The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve.  West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC. 

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the Company’s acquisition and divesture activities; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees, and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.    

                     
Consolidated Balance Sheets                    
                           
  Ending Balance  
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20  
Assets                      
Cash and due from banks $ 3,537   $ 3,217   $ 4,268   $ 6,007   $ 6,183  
Interest-bearing deposits 76,957   30,224   28,657   13,294   11,644  
  Total cash and cash equivalents 80,494   33,441   32,925   19,301   17,827  
Interest-bearing time deposits 2,746   2,746   2,746   2,746   2,746  
Available-for-sale securities 30,928   28,215   25,711   24,462   26,081  
Loans held for sale 14,621   17,735   26,308   35,743   23,072  
Loans held for investment 264,402   278,200   258,454   244,994   238,926  
  Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,635 ) (5,609 ) (5,144 ) (5,029 ) (4,906 )
    Loans held for investment, net 258,767   272,591   253,310   239,965   234,020  
Premises and equipment, net 4,599   4,651   4,658   4,628   4,761  
Foreclosed assets 618   1,377   2,372   3,522   4,464  
Loan servicing assets 3,936   3,428   3,456   3,265   3,262  
Bank-owned life insurance 5,193   5,161   5,136   5,109   5,082  
Accrued interest receivable 1,672   1,656   1,556   1,705   1,422  
Goodwill 13,161   13,161   13,161   13,161   13,161  
Other intangible assets, net 6,737   6,851   7,037   7,224   7,409  
Other assets 16,803   17,176   10,833   13,186   12,349  
      Total assets $ 440,275   $ 408,189   $ 389,209   $ 374,017   $ 355,656  
                           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits:                    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 98,797   $ 77,167   $ 80,854   $ 78,849   $ 66,874  
  Interest-bearing 238,598   234,523   220,036   206,913   198,108  
    Total deposits 337,395   311,690   300,890   285,762   264,982  
Borrowings 5,000   4,000   4,000   4,000   6,000  
Accrued interest payable 388   454   427   396   391  
Other liabilities 13,490   11,347   7,139   8,845   10,771  
  Total liabilities 356,273   327,491   312,456   299,003   282,144  
Shareholders’ equity:                    
Common stock, voting 2,183   2,223   2,181   2,181   2,193  
Common stock, non-voting 22   22   22   22   22  
Additional paid in capital 23,545   24,568   24,361   24,220   24,357  
Retained earnings 58,597   54,015   50,079   48,349   46,629  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 105   164   271   308   311  
  Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity 84,452   80,992   76,914   75,080   73,512  
Noncontrolling interest (450 ) (294 ) (161 ) (66 ) -  
  Total shareholders’ equity 84,002   80,698   76,753   75,014   73,512  
      Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 440,275   $ 408,189   $ 389,209   $ 374,017   $ 355,656  
                           


Consolidated Statements of Income                          
                             
(Dollars in thousands except per Three Months Ended     Year-To-Date
share data; unaudited) 6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20     6/30/21   6/30/20
Interest income                            
Loans $ 4,686   $ 4,442   $ 4,250   $ 4,394   $ 4,283     $ 9,128   $ 8,842
Available-for-sale securities and other 99   85   90   99   108     184   279
Total interest income 4,785   4,527   4,340   4,493   4,391     9,312   9,121
Interest expense                            
Interest on deposits 665   704   759   855   835     1,369   1,680
Interest on borrowings -   -   2   1   70     -   179
Total interest expense 665   704   761   856   905     1,369   1,859
Net interest income 4,120   3,823   3,579   3,637   3,486     7,943   7,262
Provision for loan losses 50   622   210   125   665     672   4,125
Noninterest income                            
Loan processing and servicing                            
revenue 5,765   8,838   2,291   2,579   14,186     14,603   15,899
Mortgage 1,773   1,706   1,398   2,400   1,573     3,479   2,991
Government guaranteed lending 3,812   1,325   1,815   571   37     5,137   792
SBA documentation preparation fees 241   434   57   195   423     675   -
Bank-owned life insurance 49   32   20   15   34     81   61
Service charges on deposits 32   25   26   28   11     57   30
Other noninterest income 908   2,196   491   771   (56 )   3,104   1,076
Total noninterest income 12,580   14,556   6,098   6,559   16,208     27,136   20,849
Noninterest expense                            
Compensation 5,996   6,016   5,250   4,422   5,682     12,012   9,435
Occupancy and equipment 300   303   286   289   211     603   775
Loan and special asset expenses 634   1,002   655   1,013   816     1,636   1,058
Professional services 560   680   559   534   676     1,240   1,166
Data processing 215   221   196   187   165     436   313
Software 1,524   3,391   492   415   2,221     4,915   2,162
Communications 90   107   94   83   82     197   171
Advertising 393   109   128   109   215     502   270
Amortization of intangibles 172   186   186   186   186     358   372
Other operating expenses 733   644   792   545   593     1,377   1,155
Total noninterest expense 10,617   12,659   8,638   7,783   10,847     23,276   16,877
Income before income taxes 6,033   5,098   829   2,288   8,182     11,131   7,109
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,606   1,296   (805 ) 634   1,924     2,902   1,683
Net income 4,427   3,802   1,634   1,654   6,258     8,229   5,426
Noncontrolling interest (155 ) (134 ) (96 ) (66 ) -     (289 ) -
Net income attributable                            
    to IFH, Inc. $       4,582   $        3,936   $       1,730   $       1,720   $       6,258     $       8,518   $       5,426
                             
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.14   $ 1.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.79   $ 2.87     $ 3.93   $ 2.48
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.07   $ 1.76   $ 0.78   $ 0.78   $ 2.84     $ 3.82   $ 2.44
Weighted average common shares                            
outstanding 2,147   2,185   2,169   2,176   2,177     2,166   2,204
Diluted average common shares                            
outstanding 2,219   2,240   2,212   2,206   2,204     2,229   2,221
                             


Performance Ratios                              
                               
  Three Months Ended
 		    Year-To-Date
 		 
  6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20     6/30/21   6/30/20  
PER COMMON SHARE                              
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.14   $ 1.80   $ 0.80   $ 0.79   $ 2.87     $ 3.93   $ 2.48  
Diluted earnings per common share 2.07   1.76   0.78   0.78   2.84     3.82   2.44  
Book value per common share 38.32   36.08   34.91   34.08   33.19     38.32   33.19  
Tangible book value per common share (2) 29.29   27.16   25.74   24.83   23.90     29.29   23.90  
                               
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)                              
Return on average assets 4.39 % 3.99 % 1.79 % 1.84 % 7.11 %   4.20 % 3.26 %
Return on average common shareholders'                              
equity 22.53 % 20.30 % 9.06 % 9.23 % 35.18 %   21.44 % 15.60 %
Return on average tangible common                              
equity (2) 29.84 % 27.28 % 12.38 % 12.76 % 49.55 %   28.61 % 22.23 %
Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.40 % 4.27 % 4.52 % 4.70 %   4.44 % 5.16 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 63.6 % 68.9 % 89.3 % 76.3 % 55.1 %   66.4 % 60.0 %
                               
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
                               


Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of June 30, 2021 were as follows:

    % of  
    Commercial  
(in millions) Amount Loans  
Solar electric power generation $         50.0 25 %
Power and communication line and related structures construction 23.9 12 %
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses) 19.0 10 %
Lessors of other real estate property 11.9 6 %
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels 11.1 6 %
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings 8.6 4 %
Other activities related to real estate 8.5 4 %
General freight trucking, local 5.0 3 %
Other heavy and civil engineering construction 4.5 2 %
Golf courses and country clubs 4.1 2 %
  $       146.6 74 %
       



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands except book value per share) 6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20            
Tangible book value per common share                              
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 84,452   $ 80,992   $ 76,914   $ 75,080   $ 73,512            
Less: Goodwill 13,161   13,161   13,161   13,161   13,161            
Less Other intangible assets, net 6,737   6,851   7,037   7,224   7,409            
Total tangible common equity $ 64,554   $ 60,980   $ 56,716   $ 54,695   $ 52,942            
                               
Ending common shares outstanding 2,204   2,245   2,203   2,203   2,215            
Tangible book value per common share $ 29.29   $ 27.16   $ 25.74   $ 24.83   $ 23.90            
                               
  Three Months Ended     Year-To-Date  
(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20     6/30/21   6/30/20  
Return on average tangible common equity                              
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders’ equity $ 81,584   $ 78,640   $ 75,774   $ 73,970   $ 71,348     $ 80,112   $ 69,740  
Less: Average goodwill 13,161   13,161   13,161   13,161   13,161     13,161   13,159  
Less Average other intangible assets, net 6,836   6,973   7,159   7,346   7,531     6,904   7,624  
Average tangible common equity $ 61,587   $ 58,506   $ 55,454   $ 53,463   $ 50,656     $ 60,047   $ 48,957  
                               
Net income attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 4,582   $ 3,936   $ 1,730   $ 1,720   $ 6,258     $ 8,518   $ 5,426  
Return on average tangible common equity 29.84 % 27.28 % 12.38 % 12.76 % 49.55 %   28.61 % 22.23 %
                               


Contact: Eric Bergevin, 252-482-4400





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFH”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (“the Bank”), released its financial results for the three and six …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind acquisition
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board