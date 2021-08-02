FedNat Announces Rescheduling of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced that it has rescheduled the release of its 2021 second quarter financial results and its investor conference call. The release of 2021 second quarter results will be after 4:00 PM (ET) on Monday, August 9, 2021. The investor conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9:00 AM (ET).



A live webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the FedNat website, or by following this link. Listeners interested in participating in the Q&A session can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-303-6913 and using passcode 8919418. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the live webcast is completed and may be accessed via the Company’s website.