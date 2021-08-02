checkAd

PLx Pharma Inc.’s VAZALORE to Launch in Nearly 8,000 CVS Stores this Month

Shelf space for all three SKUs of VAZALORE is reserved with “Coming Soon” shelf placeholders

SPARTA, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE 325 mg and VAZALORE 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), today announced that three stock-keeping units (“SKUs”) of VAZALORE, the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules, will be available in nearly 8,000 CVS stores later this month.

CVS, a leading health solutions company, is preparing its retail space with ‘Coming Soon’ placeholders and shelf trays in many of its stores. This includes all three SKUs: VAZALORE 81 mg, 12 count; VAZALORE 81 mg, 30 count; and VAZALORE 325 mg, 30 count.

“As we continue to execute the launch of VAZALORE, we are excited that CVS has committed to placing our innovative aspirin product in its stores nationwide. CVS’s focus on the patient is well aligned with our mission in providing access to VAZALORE for millions of patients,” stated Natasha Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of PLx.

CVS joins Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and many other retailers in the nationwide launch of VAZALORE, the first and only FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc. 

PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8d9940c-c2da-487f ...





