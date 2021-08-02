Gray Television Closes Quincy Acquisition

Gray now owns television stations serving 102 television markets that collectively reach 25.4 percent of US television households, including the number-one ranked television station in 76 markets and the first and/or second highest ranked television station in 93 markets according to Comscore’s average all-day ratings for calendar year 2020.

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 2, 2021. . . Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Quincy Media, Inc. (“ QMI ”) and its divestment of ten QMI stations in the seven Gray/QMI overlap markets to Byron Allen’s Allen Media Broadcasting, LLC (“ Allen Media ”). As a result of these transactions, Gray has become the owner of 12 additional local television stations serving eight new markets as well as WGEM(AM)/FM in Quincy, Illinois.

Upon the anticipated completion of Gray’s acquisition of Meredith Corporation (“Meredith”) later this year, Gray will become the owner and operator of Meredith’s 17 local television stations across 12 local markets. At that time, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with a portfolio of television stations serving 113 local markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. The Meredith transaction is subject to approval by Meredith’s shareholders and customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including certain consents necessary to effectuate the spin-off of Meredith’s National Media Group immediately prior to closing.

The QMI transaction and, upon completion, the Meredith transaction will enhance Gray’s position as the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the country. On a pro forma basis, Gray’s portfolio will include 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data.

Gray Contacts

Web site: www.gray.tv

Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

