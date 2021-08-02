Vestas Gets 58 MW Order in Australia
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 58 MW deal for Crookwell 3 Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. The project will feature 16 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install
