Vestas Gets 58 MW Order in Australia (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 58 MW deal for Crookwell 3 Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. The project will feature 16 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install



