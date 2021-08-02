checkAd

Sight Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 22:34  |  22   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://investors.sightsciences.com/.

About Sight Sciences
Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences is a growth stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devices that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI Surgical System and the TearCare System. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

OMNI and TearCare are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.
2021 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Media contact:
Shay Smith
Health+Commerce
707.971.9779
shay@healthandcommerce.com

Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sight Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021 MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company’s management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind acquisition
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board