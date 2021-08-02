Sight Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021
MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight
Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company’s management will
discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at https://investors.sightsciences.com/.
About Sight Sciences
Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences is a growth stage medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devices that target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases. The company currently markets two products, the OMNI Surgical System and the TearCare System. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.
OMNI and TearCare are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.
2021 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.
Media contact:
Shay Smith
Health+Commerce
707.971.9779
shay@healthandcommerce.com
Investor contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com
