Maersk Guidance Upgrade Is Bigger Than Expected, Sydbank Says

Autor: PLX AI
02.08.2021, 22:35   

(PLX AI) – Maersk full-year guidance upgrade was surprisingly bigger than expected, analysts at Sydbank said. Maersk issued a new outlook for FY adjusted EBITDA USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously, in an unexpectedly …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk full-year guidance upgrade was surprisingly bigger than expected, analysts at Sydbank said.
  • Maersk issued a new outlook for FY adjusted EBITDA USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously, in an unexpectedly early earnings report
  • Q2 results were also much better than consensus
  • Freight rates have continued to soar recently, so an upgrade was expected, but the magnitude is surprising, Sydbank said
  • Sydbank had modelled FY adjusted EBITDA of USD 17,400 million for the year, the bank said
