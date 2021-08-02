Maersk Guidance Upgrade Is Bigger Than Expected, Sydbank Says
- (PLX AI) – Maersk full-year guidance upgrade was surprisingly bigger than expected, analysts at Sydbank said.
- Maersk issued a new outlook for FY adjusted EBITDA USD 18,000-19,500 million, up from USD 13,000-15,000 previously, in an unexpectedly early earnings report
- Q2 results were also much better than consensus
- Freight rates have continued to soar recently, so an upgrade was expected, but the magnitude is surprising, Sydbank said
- Sydbank had modelled FY adjusted EBITDA of USD 17,400 million for the year, the bank said
