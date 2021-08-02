Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conference During Third Quarter 2021

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, will attend the following investor conference during the third quarter of 2021:

Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.