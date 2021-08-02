checkAd

Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conference During Third Quarter 2021

02.08.2021   

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, will attend the following investor conference during the third quarter of 2021:

  • Needham Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation Conference on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

