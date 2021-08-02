KnowBe4 Gives Notice of Lock-Up Agreement

If the early lock-up release is triggered KnowBe4 expects that up to 17.6 million shares would become eligible for sale in the public market, subject to applicable restrictions under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including Rule 144 and Rule 701 (the “restrictions”). KnowBe4 estimates that of the 17.6 million shares that would become eligible for sale, approximately 13.5 million would be held by affiliates. The lock-up restrictions would continue to apply with respect to all remaining securities subject to the lock-up agreements.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements (“lock-up agreements”) entered into by its equity holders, including current executive officers and directors, with the underwriters of KnowBe4’s initial public offering, the lock-up restrictions with respect to KnowBe4’s Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “shares”) will end for 15% of the shares (including shares underlying vested RSUs and stock options) subject to each lockup agreement if KnowBe4’s Class A Common Stock exceeds 133%, or $21.28, of its initial public offering price for at least 10 days in the 15 consecutive trading day period immediately following the 90th day, or July 20, 2021, after the IPO (the “early lock-up release”). The earliest possible date that the shares pursuant to the early lock-up release will be available to trade is August 5, 2021.

Additionally, on August 19, 2021, whether or not the early lock-up release occurs, KnowBe4 expects the remainder of shares subject to lock-up agreements to become eligible for sale in the public market subject to the restrictions. KnowBe4 estimates that this number would be 141 million shares of which approximately 84 million would be held by affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance and our financial outlook and guidance for the year 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern KnowBe4's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ business; our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products as well as existing products; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions.