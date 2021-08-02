American States Water Company Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) today reported basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Included in the results for the second quarter of 2021 were gains on investments held to fund one of the company's retirement plans totaling $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share, as compared to higher gains of $2.4 million, or approximately $0.05 per share, for the same period in 2020 largely due to volatility in the financial markets last year caused by the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding this unfavorable variance of $0.02 per share, adjusted diluted earnings for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $0.05 per share as compared to the same period in 2020 adjusted, or a 7.8% increase.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

The table below sets forth a comparison of diluted earnings per share contribution by business segment as recorded during the second quarter of 2021 and 2020.

 

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

6/30/2021

 

6/30/2020

 

CHANGE

Water

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.03

 

Electric

 

0.04

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.01

 

Contracted services

 

0.11

 

 

0.12

 

 

(0.01

)

Consolidated diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.72

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.03

 

Water Segment:

Diluted earnings per share from AWR's regulated water utility segment, Golden State Water Company ("GSWC"), for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $0.03 per share as compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding the unfavorable variance of $0.02 per share from the gains on investments held to fund one of the company's retirement plans discussed above, diluted earnings at the water segment for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $0.05 per share due to the following items (excluding the impact of billed surcharges, which have no effect on net earnings):

  • An increase in the water gross margin of $3.2 million, or approximately $0.06 per share, as a result of new rates authorized by the California Public Utilities Commission ("CPUC"). Effective January 1, 2021, GSWC received its full third-year step increase, which it achieved as a result of passing an earnings test. The full step increase is expected to generate an additional $11.1 million in water gross margin for 2021.
  • An overall increase in operating expenses (excluding supply costs), which negatively impacted earnings by $0.02 per share mainly due to increases in water treatment costs and depreciation expense, partially offset by a decrease in maintenance expense.
  • An increase in interest expense (net of interest and other income), which negatively impacted earnings by approximately $0.02 per share resulting primarily from an overall increase in total borrowing levels and higher interest rates at the water segment compared to the same period in 2020. The overall higher interest rates resulted from the issuance of long-term debt in July 2020 and GSWC used the proceeds to pay down its intercompany borrowings (as required by the CPUC), which bear lower short-term rates.
  • Changes in the effective income tax rate resulting from certain flow-through taxes and permanent items for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, favorably impacted earnings by approximately $0.03 per share.

Electric Segment:

Diluted earnings per share from the electric utility segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.01 per share due primarily to an increase in the electric gross margin resulting from higher customer rates for 2021 approved by the CPUC. Overall operating expenses at the electric segment (excluding supply costs) were relatively flat as compared to the same period in 2020.

Contracted Services Segment:

Diluted earnings from the contracted services segment for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $0.01 per share largely due to higher construction costs incurred on certain projects.

Year-To-Date 2021 Results

Fully diluted earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $1.24 per share as compared to $1.07 per share recorded for the same period in 2020. Included in the results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were gains on investments held to fund one of the company's retirement plans totaling $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share, as compared to minimal gains generated during the same period in 2020 largely due to volatility in the financial markets last year caused by the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding this favorable variance of $0.04 per share, adjusted diluted earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $0.13 per share as compared to the same period in 2020 adjusted, or a 12.1% increase. The table below sets forth a comparison of diluted earnings per share contribution by business segment and for the parent company as recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

 

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

6/30/2021

 

6/30/2020

 

CHANGE

Water

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.12

 

Electric

 

0.10

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.01

 

Contracted services

 

0.24

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.04

 

Consolidated diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

$

0.17

 

Water Segment:

Diluted earnings per share from the water segment for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $0.12 per share as compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding the favorable variance of $0.04 per share from the gains on investments held to fund one of the company's retirement plans discussed above, diluted earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 at the water segment increased by $0.08 per share due to the following items (excluding the impact of billed surcharges, which have no effect on net earnings):

  • An increase in the water gross margin of $5.7 million, or approximately $0.11 per share, as a result of new rates authorized by the CPUC. GSWC received its full third-year step increases effective January 1, 2021, which are expected to generate an additional $11.1 million in water gross margin for 2021.
  • An overall increase in operating expenses (excluding supply costs), which negatively impacted earnings by approximately $0.03 per share due, in large part, to an increase in water treatment costs, depreciation expense and property taxes as compared to the same period in 2020, partially offset by a decrease in maintenance expense.
  • An overall increase in interest expense (net of interest and other income), which negatively impacted earnings by approximately $0.03 per share resulting primarily from an overall increase in total borrowing levels and higher interest rates at the water segment compared to the same period in 2020. The overall higher interest rates resulted from the issuance of long-term debt in July 2020 and GSWC used the proceeds to pay down its intercompany borrowings (as required by the CPUC), which bear lower short-term rates.
  • Changes in the effective income tax rate resulting from certain flow-through taxes and permanent items for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, favorably impacted earnings by approximately $0.03 per share.

Electric Segment:

Diluted earnings per share from the electric segment for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $0.01 per share as compared to the same period in 2020 largely due to an increase in the electric gross margin resulting from new rates authorized by the CPUC, as well as a decrease in interest expense.

Contracted Services Segment:

Diluted earnings from the contracted services segment for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $0.04 per share as compared to the same period in 2020 primarily due to an overall increase in construction activity and management fee revenue, as well as a decrease in overall operating expenses including lower legal and other outside services costs. The increase in construction activity was largely due to timing differences of when work was performed as compared to the first six months of 2020. We expect the contracted services segment to contribute $0.45 to $0.49 per share for the year 2021.

Dividends

On July 27, 2021, AWR's Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in the third quarter dividend, from $0.335 per share to $0.365 per share on AWR's Common Shares. This increase is comparable to the compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 9% achieved by the company in its quarterly dividend over the last five years. Dividends on the Common Shares will be paid on September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021. AWR has paid common dividends every year since 1931, and has increased the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 67 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. AWR's current policy is to achieve a CAGR in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. The company has achieved nearly a 10% CAGR in its calendar year dividend payments from 2011–2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes a discussion on the water and electric gross margins for various periods, which are computed by subtracting total supply costs from total revenues. The discussion also includes AWR’s operations in terms of diluted earnings per share by business segment, which is each business segment’s earnings divided by the company’s weighted average number of diluted common shares. Furthermore, the gains generated during the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 on the investments held to fund one of the company's retirement plans have been excluded when communicating the results to help facilitate comparisons of the company’s performance from period to period. These items are derived from consolidated financial information but are not presented in our financial statements that are prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the United States. These items constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

The non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered as alternatives to the GAAP measures. Furthermore, the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other registrants. The company uses the water and electric gross margins, and earnings per share by business segment as important measures in evaluating its operating results and believes these measures are useful internal benchmarks in evaluating the performance of its operating segments. The company reviews these measurements regularly and compares them to historical periods and to the operating budget.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release with regard to the company’s expectations may be forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those described in the company’s most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 3. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning August 3, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through August 10, 2021.

About American States Water Company

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 262,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on 11 military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

American States Water Company

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

Comparative Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

Net Property, Plant and Equipment

$1,570,633

 

$1,512,043

Goodwill

1,116

 

1,116

Other Property and Investments

37,414

 

35,318

Current Assets

136,312

 

157,115

Other Assets

96,883

 

86,011

Total Assets

$1,842,358

 

$1,791,603

Capitalization and Liabilities

 

 

 

Capitalization

$1,076,479

 

$1,082,021

Current Liabilities

111,351

 

118,572

Other Credits

654,528

 

591,010

Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$1,842,358

 

$1,791,603

 

 

Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

 

Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Water

$

91,633

 

$

87,074

 

 

$

166,662

 

$

158,498

 

Electric

8,108

 

7,679

 

 

19,647

 

18,647

 

Contracted services

28,673

 

26,525

 

 

59,165

 

53,210

 

Total operating revenues

128,414

 

121,278

 

 

245,474

 

230,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Water purchased

20,916

 

18,754

 

 

36,155

 

32,846

 

Power purchased for pumping

2,861

 

2,398

 

 

5,006

 

4,257

 

Groundwater production assessment

5,220

 

5,030

 

 

9,660

 

9,178

 

Power purchased for resale

2,130

 

1,967

 

 

5,328

 

5,010

 

Supply cost balancing accounts

(3,086

)

(1,802

)

 

(5,513

)

(3,967

)

Other operation

8,534

 

7,959

 

 

16,751

 

16,445

 

Administrative and general

20,630

 

20,398

 

 

42,683

 

43,348

 

Depreciation and amortization

9,770

 

9,031

 

 

19,330

 

17,842

 

Maintenance

3,267

 

4,094

 

 

5,929

 

7,978

 

Property and other taxes

5,273

 

5,246

 

 

11,213

 

10,405

 

ASUS construction

15,052

 

12,487

 

 

30,756

 

25,598

 

Total operating expenses

90,567

 

85,562

 

 

177,298

 

168,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

37,847

 

35,716

 

 

68,176

 

61,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(6,032

)

(5,322

)

 

(12,290

)

(11,372

)

Interest income

348

 

490

 

 

803

 

1,048

 

Other, net

1,875

 

3,009

 

 

2,531

 

775

 

Total other income and expenses, net

(3,809

)

(1,823

)

 

(8,956

)

(9,549

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Tax Expense

34,038

 

33,893

 

 

59,220

 

51,866

 

Income tax expense

7,462

 

8,281

 

 

13,376

 

12,182

 

Net Income

$

26,576

 

$

25,612

 

 

$

45,844

 

$

39,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

36,916

 

36,884

 

 

36,907

 

36,872

 

Basic earnings per Common Share

$

0.72

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

1.24

 

$

1.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average diluted shares

37,007

 

37,000

 

 

36,993

 

36,985

 

Fully diluted earnings per Common Share

$

0.72

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

1.24

 

$

1.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid per Common Share

$

0.335

 

$

0.305

 

 

$

0.670

 

$

0.610

 

 

