Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds
The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*
DATE
DATE
DATE
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)
$0.0220 per share
8/23/21
8/24/21
9/1/21
9/23/21
9/24/21
10/1/21
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)
$0.0320 per share
8/23/21
8/24/21
9/1/21
9/23/21
9/24/21
10/1/21
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)
$0.0531 per share
8/23/21
8/24/21
9/1/21
9/23/21
9/24/21
