Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Pursuant to a resolution adopted by our Board of Directors on July 28, 2021, and in accordance with Articles 180, 181, 182 and other applicable articles of Mexico’s General Commercial Corporations Law and Article 35 of the Company’s by-laws, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., invites its shareholders to the General Ordinary and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings to be held on September 14, 2021 at 12:00 and 12:30 pm, respectively, in Salon Midtown Ballroom 3, of the Hilton Hotel, located at Av. López Mateos 2405-300, Col. Italia Providencia, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to discuss the following: