Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced the following:

Pursuant to a resolution adopted by our Board of Directors on July 28, 2021, and in accordance with Articles 180, 181, 182 and other applicable articles of Mexico’s General Commercial Corporations Law and Article 35 of the Company’s by-laws, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., invites its shareholders to the General Ordinary and General Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meetings to be held on September 14, 2021 at 12:00 and 12:30 pm, respectively, in Salon Midtown Ballroom 3, of the Hilton Hotel, located at Av. López Mateos 2405-300, Col. Italia Providencia, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, to discuss the following:

GENERAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
MEETING AGENDA

  1. Proposal to increase the maximum amount allocated for the repurchase of the Company's shares or credit instruments that represent such shares by an additional Ps. 2,000,000,000.00 (TWO BILLION PESOS 00/100 M.N.) in addition to the Ps. 3,000,000,000.00 (THREE BILLION PESOS 00/100 M.N.) repurchase amount that was previously approved at the Annual General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that took place on April 27, 2021. Such amount is to be exercised within the 12-month period following April 27, 2021, in accordance with Article 56, section IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law.

  2. Appointment and designation of special delegates to appear before a notary public to formalize the resolutions adopted at the meeting. Adoption of resolutions deemed necessary or convenient, to fulfill the decisions adopted in relation to the preceding agenda items.

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
MEETING AGENDA

  1. Proposal to reduce the Company’s shareholders’ equity by Ps. 7.80 (SEVEN PESOS 80/100 M.N.) per share outstanding and to be paid within the 12 (TWELVE) months following its approval, and, as a consequence of this reduction, the necessary amendment to Article Six of the Company’s by-laws.

  2. Proposal to modify the Company’s by-laws in relation with the operating rules of the Acquisitions Committee, specifically Article 29, as follows:

    1. To allow the Board of Directors to appoint an alternate member to the proprietary member appointed by the Series B shareholders to this Committee.

    2. To update the threshold amount that must be approved by the Acquisitions Committee in order to be contracted, related to fractions 2), 3) and 6), from U.S. $400,000.00 dollars (FOUR HUNDRED THOUSAND U.S. DOLLARS) to U.S. $600,000.00 dollars (SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND U.S. DOLLARS).
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board