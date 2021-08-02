checkAd

LivaNova Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares

02.08.2021   

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced it has commenced an underwritten offering of $300 million of its ordinary shares. LivaNova also intends to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to acquire up to an additional 15% of the ordinary shares offered on the same terms as the initial shares. LivaNova intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to partially fund the repayment of its existing $450 million five-year senior secured term loan (the Term Loan). In the second quarter of 2021, interest expense under the Term Loan was $9.7 million of which $1.2 million is amortization of debt issuance costs.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. Baird and Stifel are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 dated August 2, 2021, containing a base prospectus, that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering dated August 2, 2021 has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 1-888-827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.

The offering is being made solely by means of the base prospectus and prospectus supplement referred to above. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ordinary shares or any other security of LivaNova, nor shall there be any sale of the ordinary shares in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

