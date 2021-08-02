RPM Acquires Indoor Air Quality Services Business

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its Tremco Construction Products Group has acquired Pure Air Control Services, Inc., a provider of indoor air quality solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Pure Air has annual net sales of approximately $10 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, Pure Air offers a full range of turnkey solutions to indoor air quality concerns, including environmental consulting, building diagnostics, and laboratory services, as well as HVAC system hygienic cleaning and restoration. Its senior indoor air quality staff includes industrial hygienists, certified indoor environmental consultants, microbiologists and building remediation technicians. The business primarily serves governmental agencies, educational institutions, commercial properties, energy engineering firms and other mechanical contractors. Over the course of its 37 years in business, Pure Air has serviced more than 10,000 buildings encompassing 600 million square feet of space. Pure Air will become part of Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance’s affiliated construction services company, Weatherproofing Technologies Inc.