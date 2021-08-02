checkAd

RPM Acquires Indoor Air Quality Services Business

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its Tremco Construction Products Group has acquired Pure Air Control Services, Inc., a provider of indoor air quality solutions. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Pure Air has annual net sales of approximately $10 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, Pure Air offers a full range of turnkey solutions to indoor air quality concerns, including environmental consulting, building diagnostics, and laboratory services, as well as HVAC system hygienic cleaning and restoration. Its senior indoor air quality staff includes industrial hygienists, certified indoor environmental consultants, microbiologists and building remediation technicians. The business primarily serves governmental agencies, educational institutions, commercial properties, energy engineering firms and other mechanical contractors. Over the course of its 37 years in business, Pure Air has serviced more than 10,000 buildings encompassing 600 million square feet of space. Pure Air will become part of Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance’s affiliated construction services company, Weatherproofing Technologies Inc.

“Pure Air represents a strategic and synergistic service-related business for Tremco Roofing and our Construction Products Group. Combined, these complementary businesses have greater horsepower to penetrate vertical markets,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “We look forward to working with Pure Air founder Alan Wozniak and his management team to swiftly scale the business by leveraging our North American sales force, strategic partnerships and operational infrastructure.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

