On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds," and that "there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Allianz SE (“Allianz” or the “Company”) (OTC: ALIZY ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as 7% during intraday trading on August 2, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005759/en/