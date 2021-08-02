Fate Therapeutics Announces Treatment of First Patient in Landmark Phase 1 Clinical Trial of FT819, the First-ever iPSC-derived CAR T-Cell Therapy

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, announced today that the first patient has been treated with FT819, an off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting CD19+ malignancies. FT819 is the first-ever CAR T-cell therapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line, a renewable cell source that enables mass production of high quality, allogeneic CAR T cells with greater product consistency, off-the-shelf availability, and broader patient accessibility. FT819 is engineered with several first-of-kind features designed to improve the safety and efficacy of CAR T-cell therapy.

“Remarkable clinical outcomes have been achieved through treatment with patient-derived CAR T-cell therapy, however, next-generation approaches are necessary to reach more patients who are in need of these highly-effective therapies,” said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “Treatment of the first-ever patient with FT819 ushers in a new era for off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy, with the potential to overcome the real-world limitations of existing patient- and donor-derived therapeutic approaches and unlock the full potential of CAR T-cell therapy. We would like to thank our collaborators at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, whose partnership over the past five years has profoundly contributed to this landmark achievement.”

FT819 was designed to specifically address several limitations associated with the current generation of patient- and donor-derived CAR T-cell therapies. Under a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) led by Michel Sadelain, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Cell Engineering and Head, Gene Expression and Gene Transfer Laboratory, the Company incorporated several first-of-kind features into FT819 including:

Use of a clonal master engineered iPSC line as the starting cell source, which enables CAR T cells to be mass produced and delivered off-the-shelf for broad patient access;

Incorporation of a novel 1XX CAR signaling domain, which has been shown to extend T-cell effector function without eliciting exhaustion as described in the journal Nature Medicine (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-018-0290-5);

Insertion of the CAR transgene directly into the T-cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC) locus, which has been shown to promote uniform CAR expression and enhanced T-cell potency as described in the journal Nature (https://doi.org/10.1038/nature21405); and

Complete bi-allelic disruption of T-cell receptor (TCR) expression for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a potentially life-threatening complication associated with allogeneic T-cell therapy.

The multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial of FT819 is designed to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule of FT819 and assess its safety and clinical activity in adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and B-cell lymphomas (BCL). Three treatment regimens will be independently evaluated for each type of malignancy in dose escalation: Regimen A as a single dose of FT819; Regimen B as a single dose of FT819 with IL-2 cytokine support; and Regimen C as three fractionated doses of FT819. For each indication and regimen, dose-expansion cohorts may be enrolled to further evaluate the clinical activity of FT819. The first patient with relapsed / refractory ALL was enrolled in Regimen A and received a dose of 90 million cells.