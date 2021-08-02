checkAd

Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its second-quarter 2021 financial results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005761/en/

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

Sales revenue

$2,653

$2,409

$1,924

 

Earnings (loss) before interest and taxes (“EBIT”)

(56)

389

54

 

Adjusted EBIT*

454

400

195

 

Earnings (loss) per diluted share

(1.07)

1.99

0.20

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share*

2.46

2.13

0.85

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

426

216

436

 

Free cash flow*

319

125

339

*For non-core items excluded from adjusted earnings and for adjusted provision for income taxes, calculation of free cash flow, segment adjusted EBIT margins, and net debt, and reconciliations to reported company and segment earnings and to cash provided by operating activities and total borrowings for all periods presented in this release, see Tables 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5A, 5B, and 6.

Wertpapier


