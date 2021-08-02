Eastman Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its second-quarter 2021 financial results.
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2Q21
1Q21
2Q20
Sales revenue
$2,653
$2,409
$1,924
Earnings (loss) before interest and taxes (“EBIT”)
(56)
389
54
Adjusted EBIT*
454
400
195
Earnings (loss) per diluted share
(1.07)
1.99
0.20
Adjusted earnings per diluted share*
2.46
2.13
0.85
Net cash provided by operating activities
426
216
436
Free cash flow*
319
125
339
*For non-core items excluded from adjusted earnings and for adjusted provision for income taxes, calculation of free cash flow, segment adjusted EBIT margins, and net debt, and reconciliations to reported company and segment earnings and to cash provided by operating activities and total borrowings for all periods presented in this release, see Tables 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 5A, 5B, and 6.
