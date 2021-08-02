In 2018, Concho planned and constructed the Dominator Project (“Dominator”) located in the Permian Basin. It consisted of 23 wells.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Concho Resources Inc. (“Concho” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CXO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On July 31, 2019, Concho revealed the wells at Dominator were spaced “too tight,” leading the Company to reduce its active rig count to 18 (down from 33 in the first quarter of 2019) to avoid overshooting budgets.

On this news, Concho’s stock price fell 22% per share on August 1, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

