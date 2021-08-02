Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Monthly Net Asset Value and Performance Report for July 2021
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today released the following regular monthly Net Asset Value (NAV) and Performance Report for the month of July 2021. The information has also been posted to the PSH website, www.pershingsquareholdings.com. Monthly net asset value and performance are calculated at the close of business on the last business day of the month.
|PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
|
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Portfolio Update
|July 31, 2021
|Summary Results (1)
|Number of Positions (2)
|July
|YTD 2021
|Gross Performance
|
2.3%
12.0%
10
1.9%
9.3%
0
$49.48
10
£35.60
89%
89%
0%
3%
3%
0%
0%
0%
0%
92%
92%
0%
|
(1) Performance results are presented on a gross and net-of-fees basis. Net returns reflect the deduction of, among other expenses, management fees, brokerage commissions, administrative
fees, and accrued and/or crystallized performance fees, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains from our underlying portfolio companies. Net returns
reflect the performance of the Company’s Public Shares. Depending on the timing of an individual investor’s specific investment, net performance for an individual investor may vary from the
net performance as stated herein. Gross returns reflect the performance of the Company’s shares in the aggregate and are presented before the deduction of management fees and performance
fees, if any. Performance data and other information contained herein are estimated and unaudited. Performance is based on the dollar return for the specific period, including any and all
dividends paid by the Company, calculated from the beginning of such period to the end of such period.
(4) Includes all issuer equity, debt, and derivatives related to issuer equity and debt, and associated currency hedges. Cash, cash equivalents, direct or indirect currency or other hedges
and income/expense items are excluded. The market values of associated currency hedges are included as part of the associated investment. In the event that there is a change in market cap
category with respect to any non-publicly disclosed position, this information is not updated until such position is publicly disclosed.
|Note: Each Public Share in the Company carries at all times one vote per share. The total voting rights in the Company ("Total Voting Rights") may vary over time given the capital and voting structure of the Company. As of June 30, 2021, Total Voting Rights were 399,039,844. There are 199,120,882 Public Shares and 1 Special Voting Share (held by VoteCo) outstanding (the share classes have 1 vote and 199,918,962 votes per share, respectively). In addition, the Company currently holds 11,835,868 Public Shares in Treasury; these Public Shares are not eligible to vote. In connection with the payment of a dividend on June 18, 2021, the high water mark per share has been adjusted to $45.28.
|
Under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht), anyone who, directly or indirectly, acquires or disposes of shares in the Company and holds voting rights reaching,
exceeding or falling below certain thresholds (including 3%, 5% and 10%) of the Total Voting Rights is required to notify the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting
Autoriteit Financële Markten).
In addition, under the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, a person is required to notify the Company of the number of the Public Shares it holds or is deemed to hold (through such person’s direct or indirect holding of financial instruments) if this number reaches, exceeds or falls below 3%, 4%, 4.25%, 4.50%, 4.75% or 5% of the total number of outstanding Public Shares.
|As of the date of the placing of the Public Shares, the total offset amount, which is part of the performance fee calculation, was $120M. As of June 30, 2021, the offset amount has been reduced in the aggregate by approximately $68.1M to $51.9M. The performance fee that may be charged from time to time on fee-bearing shares equals 16% of NAV appreciation minus the “additional reduction.” The additional reduction is equal to 20% of the aggregate performance allocations/fees earned by the investment manager on the gains of certain other funds managed by the investment manager plus any amount of additional reduction carried forward from the previous period ($0.0M as of June 30, 2021), and is calculated after giving effect to the offset amount. The offset amount offsets the additional reduction until it is fully reduced to zero. As of the date of the placing, the total offset amount was set by reference to the sum of the fees and other costs of the placing and admission of the Public Shares, as well as commissions paid to placement agents and other formation and offering expenses prior to admission that had been borne by the investment manager.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.
|
Wertpapier
