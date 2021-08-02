PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market and Launch of Public Offering

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCBD) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) has approved the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq. The Company’s common stock will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “PMCB.” PharmaCyte also announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock) and warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering.

With respect to the proposed public offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by PharmaCyte.