PharmaCyte Biotech Announces Uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market and Launch of Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:58  |  50   |   |   

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: PMCBD) (PharmaCyte or Company), a biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its signature live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) has approved the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq. The Company’s common stock will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “PMCB.” PharmaCyte also announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock) and warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering.

With respect to the proposed public offering, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by PharmaCyte.

H.C. Wainwright is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTC Markets quotation system on the OTCQB Venture Market until trading commences on Nasdaq, which the Company expects to occur following the pricing of the proposed public offering. The offering, however, is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

PharmaCyte intends to use the net proceeds of this offering (i) to complete activities requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to address the FDA’s clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application (IND) with respect to the Company’s planned Phase 2b clinical trial in locally advanced, inoperable, pancreatic cancer (LAPC), including conducting several additional preclinical studies and assays and providing the FDA with the additional information it requested, (ii) to begin to fund and conduct the Phase 2b clinical trial in LAPC, if and when the clinical hold on the IND is lifted, and (iii) for general working capital purposes.

