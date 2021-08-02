checkAd

Inventiva announces the implementation of an At-The-Market program in the United States

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 23:00   

Daix (France), August 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA – EURONEXT PARIS: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical need in the areas of fibrosis, lysosomal storage disorders and oncology, today announced the implementation of an At-The-Market (“ATM”) program allowing the Company to issue and sell, including with unsolicited investors who have expressed an interest, ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), each ADS representing one ordinary share of Inventiva, with aggregate gross sales proceeds of up to $100,000,000 (subject to a regulatory limit of 20% dilution and within the limits of the investors' requests expressed in the context of the program), from time to time, pursuant to the terms of a sale agreement with Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”), acting as sales agent. The timing of any issuances in the form of ADSs will depend on a variety of factors. The ATM program will be effective until August 2, 2024, unless terminated prior to such date in accordance with the sale agreement or the maximum number of ADSs to be sold thereunder has been reached.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds, if any, of sales of ADSs issued under the program to fund the research and development of its product candidates, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, as sales agent, will use commercially reasonable efforts to arrange on the Company’s behalf for the sale of all ADSs requested to be sold by the Company, in accordance with standard market practices. Sales prices may vary based on market prices and other factors. Only eligible investors (as described in greater detail below) may purchase ADSs under the ATM program.

The ADSs and the underlying ordinary shares will be issued through a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights under the provisions of Article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and pursuant to the 20th resolution adopted by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 16, 2021 (or any substitute resolutions, adopted from time to time), for an aggregate offering amount of up to $100.0 million, being specified that the maximum number of new shares to be admitted on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is capped at 20% of the number of shares admitted to trading on such market, including shares admitted without prospectus during the last twelve months at the date of their issuance. The new ordinary shares to be sold in the form of ADSs would be issued in one or more offerings at the market price of each offering of the ADSs at the time of pricing of the considered capital increase.

