FingerMotion Comments on Recent Promotional Activity

Autor: Accesswire
02.08.2021, 23:00  |  44   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, announced today that it has been requested by the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to comment on recent promotional activity concerning its shares of common stock.

On July 28, 2021, OTC Markets informed the Company that it had become aware of promotional activity encouraging investors to purchase the Company's shares of common stock, which is also the date that the Company became aware of such promotional activities in the U.S. This is the same day that the Company disseminated a news release with respect to the Company having submitted an application to have its shares of common stock listed Nasdaq Capital Market. The promotional materials about which the OTC Markets inquired of the Company were prepared and circulated in the form of a newsletter-email by third parties unknown to the Company. The Company is unable to determine the effects of the promotional activity on the trading activity of the Company's shares compared to that of the Company's own news release on the same day. The Company had no involvement with the promotional activity, and therefore, had no editorial control over the content.

The Company does not believe the statements made in the promotional materials were materially false and/or misleading, however, it is possible that certain excerpts might be read as misleading and/or incomplete and readers should not place undue reliance on the promotional materials. The Company is not able to comment on information about the industry or the market as we cannot determine the accuracy or legitimacy of the sources. Specifically, the Company does not condone the use of sensational language to describe the Company's business prospects or the growth potential of the Company's industry. The Company notes that investing in the Company's securities involves certain risks and uncertainties which investors should review prior to making any investment decision. The Company encourages all investors to undertake proper due diligence and carefully consider all investment decisions. The Company directs potential investors to rely solely on its filings and disclosures made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission through EDGAR, available at www.sec.gov

