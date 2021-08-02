Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Additional Time to Prepare Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ending June 30, 2021

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), an international oil and gas exploration and development company, today announces that is has requested a temporary Management Cease …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), an international oil and gas exploration and development company, today announces that is has requested a temporary Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") from the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") in connection with the Company's filing of its unaudited interim financial statements and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the period ended June 30, 2021 (collectively the "Interim Filings").

The Company completed its acquisition of Atomic Oil and Gas LLC ("Atomic") and Southwestern Production Corp. on March 16, 2021 (the "Acquisition"). The Company is working to file a prospectus with the London Stock Exchange detailing the Acquisition, which constituted a reverse takeover pursuant to the United Kingdom Listing Rules, in advance of the Interim Filings. Due to the foregoing, the Company will be delayed in respect of preparing the Interim Filings. The Company is requesting the MCTO in order to secure additional time for the Company to prepare the interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021.