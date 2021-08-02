Eastman Chemical Q2 Revenue Beats Consensus; Raises Outlook

(PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q2 revenue USD 2,653 million vs. estimate USD 2,400 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 454 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.33CEO says Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were both quarterly records …

(PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q2 revenue USD 2,653 million vs. estimate USD 2,400 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 454 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.33CEO says Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were both quarterly records … (PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q2 revenue USD 2,653 million vs. estimate USD 2,400 million.

Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 454 million

Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.33

CEO says Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were both quarterly records reflecting continued improvement in global economic growth, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model, and our outstanding ability to execute

Says In our specialty businesses, we grew more than our end markets thanks to the progress we are making on our innovation and market development initiatives

With strong first-half results and continued momentum into the second half, we now expect 2021 adjusted EPS to be between $8.80 and $9.20

We are also increasing our expectation for free cash flow to greater than $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth consecutive year of free cash flow above $1 billion: CEO



Eastman Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



