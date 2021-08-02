checkAd

Eastman Chemical Q2 Revenue Beats Consensus; Raises Outlook

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q2 revenue USD 2,653 million vs. estimate USD 2,400 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 454 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.33CEO says Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were both quarterly records …

  • (PLX AI) – Eastman Chemical Q2 revenue USD 2,653 million vs. estimate USD 2,400 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 454 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.46 vs. estimate USD 2.33
  • CEO says Second-quarter revenue and adjusted EPS were both quarterly records reflecting continued improvement in global economic growth, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model, and our outstanding ability to execute
  • Says In our specialty businesses, we grew more than our end markets thanks to the progress we are making on our innovation and market development initiatives
  • With strong first-half results and continued momentum into the second half, we now expect 2021 adjusted EPS to be between $8.80 and $9.20
  • We are also increasing our expectation for free cash flow to greater than $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth consecutive year of free cash flow above $1 billion: CEO


