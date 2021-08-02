Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors approved a $0.14 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to the holders of record of common stock of the Company on September 1, 2021. With this dividend payment, the Company will have paid a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, which it has increased every year, for seventy consecutive quarters since 2004.

