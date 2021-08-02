checkAd

Corporate Office Properties Prices $400 Million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 23:16  |  21   |   |   

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (“COPLP” or the “Operating Partnership”), priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of $400 million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). The Company will fully and unconditionally guarantee the Operating Partnership’s obligations under the 2029 Notes. The Offering is expected to close on August 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Capital One Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Additionally, M&T Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the repayment of a portion of an unsecured term loan facility and for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, paying down amounts outstanding on the Operating Partnership’s revolving credit facility and other debt.

The 2029 Notes will be issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3. A written prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting:

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179 Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or by calling collect at 1- 212-834-4533;
  • Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling 1-888-603-5847, or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attn: Debt Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114, or by calling 1-866-227-6479; or
  • Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000 Minneapolis, MN 55402 Attn: WFS Customer Service, by calling 1-800-645-3751, or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

You may also get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

