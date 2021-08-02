Corporate Office Properties Prices $400 Million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2029

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (“COPLP” or the “Operating Partnership”), priced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of $400 million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). The Company will fully and unconditionally guarantee the Operating Partnership’s obligations under the 2029 Notes. The Offering is expected to close on August 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Capital One Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Additionally, M&T Securities, Inc., Regions Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Offering.