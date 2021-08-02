checkAd

UBS Announces Completion of the Index Succession for Two ETNs

UBS AG today announced the completion of the Index succession process for the two exchange-traded notes highlighted in Table-1 below (the “ETNs”). As per the previous announcement by UBS AG on April 26, 2021, effective after the close of trading on July 30, 2021 (the “Effective Date”) the original underlying index to the ETNs has been replaced with a successor index, the MVIS US Business Development Companies Index (the “Successor Index”). The names of the ETNs have also been updated to reflect the Successor Index.

Table-1

ETN Ticker

Old ETN Name

New ETN Name and Prospectus Supplement*

ETN CUSIP

BDCZ

ETRACS Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN Series B

ETRACS MVIS Business Development Companies Index ETN

90274D416

BDCX

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index ETN

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged MVIS BDC Index ETN

90269A260

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus supplement for each of the ETRACS ETNs that is the subject of this communication.

In addition, the below adjustments have been made after market close on the Effective Date.

BDCZ ETN:

- the Initial Index Level of the ETN has been adjusted to be equal to the Index Closing Level of the Successor Index on the Effective Date, times an Adjustment Factor. The Adjustment Factor was equal to the original Initial Index Level divided by the Index Closing Level of the Original Index on the Effective Date
- the adjusted Initial Index Level of the ETN is 692.808593

BDCX ETN:

- the Last Reset Index Closing Level of the ETN has been adjusted to be equal to the Index Closing Level of the Successor Index on the Effective Date
- the adjusted Last Reset Index Closing Level of the ETN is 536.663

UBS has been advised by its tax counsel that the change in the Index that is referenced by the ETNs should not trigger a disposition of the ETNs for US federal income tax purposes, and therefore a holder of ETNs should not be subject to any US federal income tax consequences as result of such change. UBS is not providing tax advice to holders of ETNs and such holders should consult with their tax advisors regarding the tax treatment of the ETNs.

Wertpapier


