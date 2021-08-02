checkAd

BRP Group, Inc. Completes Acquisitions of Founder Shield and The Capital Group

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC (“MSI,” also known as BRP Group’s “MGA of the Future”), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, completed the previously announced acquisition of FounderShield LLC, AlphaRoot LLC, ReShield LLC and Scale Underwriting Services LLC (collectively, “Founder Shield”), and that the Company, through its indirect subsidiaries, completed the previously announced acquisition of TCG Financial Holding Company, LLC and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, operating as “The Capital Group”).

In connection with the Partnerships, BRP Group’s nomenclature for strategic acquisitions, BRP Group intends to issue restricted shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock (each, a “Grant”) to new employees that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company previously approved. The Grants will be issued pursuant to the Company’s Partnership Inducement Award Plan in accordance with the exemption provided by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Grants will be formally issued on October 1, 2021.

The Compensation Committee approved the Grants to motivate and reward the recipients to perform at the highest levels and contribute significantly to the success of BRP Group and its affiliates. The previously announced upfront cash payments to Founder Shield and The Capital Group were reduced by the estimated value of the applicable Grants.

The below table summarizes the material terms of the Grants.

Partnership Number of Grantees Aggregate Shares Granted Vesting Terms*
Founder Shield 52 99,339 25% per year over 4 years or 100% after 4 years
The Capital Group 44 57,734 25% per year over 4 years or 100% after 3 years

*Vesting is subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date.

