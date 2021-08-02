BRP Group, Inc. Completes Acquisitions of Founder Shield and The Capital Group

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC (“MSI,” also known as BRP Group’s “MGA of the Future”), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, completed the previously announced acquisition of FounderShield LLC, AlphaRoot LLC, ReShield LLC and Scale Underwriting Services LLC (collectively, “Founder Shield”), and that the Company, through its indirect subsidiaries, completed the previously announced acquisition of TCG Financial Holding Company, LLC and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, operating as “The Capital Group”).



In connection with the Partnerships, BRP Group’s nomenclature for strategic acquisitions, BRP Group intends to issue restricted shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock (each, a “Grant”) to new employees that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company previously approved. The Grants will be issued pursuant to the Company’s Partnership Inducement Award Plan in accordance with the exemption provided by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Grants will be formally issued on October 1, 2021.