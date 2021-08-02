Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX: VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation’s largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total net revenues for the current quarter were $27.4 million and included $1.1 million of net revenue for contact and vaccine tracing services and product sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net revenues attributable to the Company's core business for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $26.3 million, a new Company record, and an increase of $3.1 million or 13% over core revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2020.





Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $1.6 million, compared to $19.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. In the prior year comparable period, net income included an income tax benefit of $6.6 million and $19.7 million of COVID-19 response sales and services during the height of the pandemic. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $3.3 million, compared to $23.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.





Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $6.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $12.3 million. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.





The Company had a cash balance of $31.2 million at June 30, 2021 ($31.0 million at December 31, 2020) and an overall working capital balance of $28.7 million at June 30, 2021 ($24.2 million at December 31, 2020). Total long-term debt as of June 30, 2021 was $5.7 million ($6.6 million at December 31, 2020).





The Company grew its ventilator patient count to 8,103, a 5% increase over the March 31, 2021 ventilator patient count.





The Company expects to generate net revenues attributable to its core business of approximately $26.8 million to $27.8 million during the third quarter of 2021. While the Company's COVID-19 response related business has slowed during the current year, the Company is continuing to pursue additional sales and support revenues and estimates third quarter 2021 revenues of approximately $0.5 million to $0.8 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 are estimated to be approximately $27.3 million to $28.6 million.



“I am extremely pleased with our Company’s ability to grow our active patient count across all of our major product lines during the current quarter,” said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. “We have once again posted extremely strong financial results, and our adherence to always putting the patient first continues to drive strong growth trends throughout the country. We continue to see treating respiratory patients in the home as a major growth segment and are seeing new patient onboardings increase as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue guidance for the third quarter, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, individuals and companies in response to the pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including on the Company's patient base, revenues, employees, and equipment and supplies; significant capital requirements and operating risks that the Company may be subject to; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares; the Company’s novel business model; the risk that the clinical application of treatments that demonstrate positive results in a study may not be positively replicated or that such test results may not be predictive of actual treatment results or may not result in the adoption of such treatments by providers; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers and the recall of certain Royal Philips BiPAP and CPAP devices and ventilators that we distribute and sell; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.





VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

At

June 30, 2021 At

December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,151 $ 30,981 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,288 and $9,013 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 12,134 12,373 Inventory, net of inventory reserve of $1,284 and $1,353 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,558 2,310 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,202 1,511 Total current assets $ 47,045 $ 47,175 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 54,354 55,056 Equity investments 1,061 733 Deferred tax asset 7,693 8,733 Other long-term assets 861 863 Total long-term assets $ 63,969 $ 65,385 TOTAL ASSETS $ 111,014 $ 112,560 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 2,458 $ 2,096 Deferred revenue 3,742 3,409 Income taxes payable — 340 Accrued liabilities 9,259 12,595 Current portion of lease liabilities 978 2,741 Current portion of long-term debt 1,880 1,836 Total current liabilities $ 18,317 $ 23,017 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 693 1,292 Long-term lease liabilities 894 762 Long-term debt 4,846 5,796 Total long-term liabilities $ 6,433 $ 7,850 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 24,750 $ 30,867 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,588,299 and 39,185,182 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 13,696 9,181 Additional paid-in capital 5,460 7,320 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (351 ) (451 ) Retained earnings 67,459 65,643 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 86,264 $ 81,693 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 111,014 $ 112,560









VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 27,399 $ 42,854 $ 55,815 $ 66,660 Cost of revenue 9,774 16,927 20,448 25,180 Gross profit $ 17,625 $ 25,927 $ 35,367 $ 41,480 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 12,884 16,428 27,393 27,005 Research and development 583 271 922 445 Stock-based compensation 1,236 1,196 2,543 2,347 Depreciation 207 205 407 410 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 83 (1,458 ) 159 (2,627 ) Other expense (income) (32 ) (3,574 ) (53 ) (3,574 ) Income from operations $ 2,664 $ 12,859 $ 3,996 $ 17,474 Non-operating expenses Loss (gain) from equity method investments (231 ) (42 ) (451 ) (15 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 83 135 174 293 Net income before taxes 2,812 12,766 4,273 17,196 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,246 (6,646 ) 1,023 (6,459 ) Net income $ 1,566 $ 19,412 $ 3,250 $ 23,655 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unrealized gain/loss on derivative instruments, net of tax (6 ) (33 ) 100 (345 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) $ (6 ) $ (33 ) $ 100 $ (345 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,560 $ 19,379 $ 3,350 $ 23,310 Net income per share Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.50 $ 0.08 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.08 $ 0.59 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 39,584,064 38,665,765 39,357,992 38,348,310 Diluted 41,028,742 40,814,238 40,849,311 40,103,016









VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,250 $ 23,655 Adjustments for: Depreciation 5,325 4,320 Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 3,402 5,578 Share-based compensation 2,543 2,347 Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments 123 — (Gain) on equity method investments (451 ) (15 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 159 (2,627 ) Deferred income taxes (benefit) 1,005 (7,825 ) Net change in working capital Increase in accounts receivable (3,163 ) (5,073 ) Increase in inventory (248 ) (5,220 ) Increase (decrease) in prepaid expenses and other assets 311 (329 ) Increase in trade payables 362 2,044 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 333 (36 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (3,800 ) 3,765 (Decrease) increase in income tax payable (340 ) 1,404 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,811 $ 21,988 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (5,047 ) (5,729 ) Investment in equity investments — (31 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 289 5,140 Net cash used in investing activities $ (4,758 ) $ (620 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 112 1,772 Principal payments on notes payable (73 ) (67 ) Principal payments on term note (833 ) (795 ) Shares redeemed to pay income tax (1,434 ) — Repayments of lease liabilities (1,655 ) (5,926 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (3,883 ) $ (5,016 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 170 16,352 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 30,981 13,355 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 31,151 $ 29,707 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 198 $ 309 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 358 $ (38 ) Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Net non-cash changes to finance lease balances $ 12 $ 2,883 Net non-cash changes to operating lease balances $ 355 $ 57

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability and stock-based compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Net Income $ 1,566 $ 1,684 $ 5,071 $ 2,804 $ 19,412 $ 4,243 $ 2,388 $ 2,853 Add back: Depreciation 2,716 2,609 2,835 2,425 2,190 2,130 2,003 1,659 Interest expense 83 91 100 116 135 158 212 56 Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability — — — — — — — (800 ) Stock-based compensation 1,236 1,307 1,301 1,234 1,196 1,151 908 1,064 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,246 (223 ) 151 1,141 (6,646 ) 187 58 51 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,847 $ 5,468 $ 9,458 $ 7,720 $ 16,287 $ 7,869 $ 5,569 $ 4,883





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Net Income $ 1,566 $ 3,250 Add back: Depreciation 2,716 5,325 Interest expense 83 174 Unrealized (gain) loss on warrant conversion liability — — Stock-based compensation 1,236 2,543 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,246 1,023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,847 $ 12,315

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Financial Information: Revenue $ 27,399 $ 28,416 $ 31,202 $ 33,447 $ 42,854 $ 23,806 $ 21,448 $ 20,368 Gross Profit $ 17,625 $ 17,742 $ 19,178 $ 19,453 $ 25,927 $ 15,553 $ 14,243 $ 14,050 Gross Profit % 64 % 62 % 61 % 58 % 61 % 65 % 66 % 69 % Net Income $ 1,566 $ 1,684 $ 5,071 $ 2,804 $ 19,412 $ 4,243 $ 2,388 $ 2,853 Cash (As of) $ 31,151 $ 31,097 $ 30,981 $ 32,396 $ 29,707 $ 8,409 $ 13,355 $ 12,630 Total Assets (As of) $ 111,014 $ 113,001 $ 112,560 $ 113,969 $ 112,178 $ 86,801 $ 82,596 $ 79,981 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,847 $ 5,468 $ 9,458 $ 7,720 $ 16,287 $ 7,869 $ 5,569 $ 4,883 Operational Information: Vent Patients(2) 8,103 7,733 7,892 7,788 7,705 7,965 7,759 7,421

(1)Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

(2)Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.