Romeo Power Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, August 16th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events Calendar page of Romeo Power’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.romeopower.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months following the call.