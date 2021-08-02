Romeo Power Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

checkAd

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, August 16th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events Calendar page of Romeo Power’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.romeopower.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months following the call.

About Romeo Power

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit romeopower.com.

