Invacare Corporation to Participate in the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

Matt Monaghan, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC); Kathy Leneghan, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and Lois Lee, director, treasury, investor relations & corporate communications, will participate in 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 .

The company’s management team will be available for 1x1 meetings with interested investors.