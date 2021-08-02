Li Auto Inc. Launches Global Offering

BEIJING, China, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), an NEV automaker in China, today announced the launch of its global offering (the “Global Offering”) of 100,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, which comprises a Hong Kong public offering of initially 10,000,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing on August 3, 2021, Hong Kong time (the “Hong Kong Public Offering”) and an international offering of initially 90,000,000 Class A ordinary shares commencing today (the “International Offering”), and dual-primary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “2015.”



The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”). Investors in the Global Offering will only be able to purchase Class A ordinary shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. Upon listing of the Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Class A ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on Nasdaq.

The initial number of Class A ordinary shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering represent 10% and 90% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares initially available under the Global Offering, respectively, subject to reallocation and over-allotment. Subject to the level of oversubscription in the Hong Kong Public Offering and pursuant to the claw back mechanism, as described in the Hong Kong prospectus to be issued by the Company in Hong Kong dated August 3, 2021, the total number of Class A ordinary shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 50,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, representing 50% of the Class A ordinary shares initially available under the Global Offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option to require the Company to issue up to an additional 15,000,000 Class A ordinary shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of Class A ordinary shares initially available under the Global Offering.