checkAd

Energy Transfer Joins the Environmental Partnership to Expand Focus on Reducing Environmental Footprint Across Its Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 23:50  |  30   |   |   

Dallas-based Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has joined The Environmental Partnership, a growing coalition of nearly 100 energy companies committed to continuously improving the industry’s environmental performance. The non-profit organization is focused on working with its members to adopt technology and best practices that will significantly reduce emissions.

Energy Transfer joined The Environmental Partnership as part of its overall effort to reduce its environmental footprint across its operations, which includes more than 90,000 miles of pipelines and associated facilities in 38 states and Canada. This initiative includes several projects to increase Energy Transfer’s use of renewable energy including the support of the development of the Maplewood 2 Solar farm in West Texas. Maplewood 2 delivers power to three of Energy Transfer’s cryogenic plants in the area along with numerous compressor and pump stations. Energy Transfer also has installed approximately 18,000 solar panels across the country that provide power to its metering stations.

“We have for years used a diversified mix of energy sources and emissions-reducing technologies to power our assets,” said Tom Mason, executive vice president and head of Energy Transfer’s Alternative Energy Group. “In fact, nearly 20 percent of the electrical energy we purchase on any given day originates from wind and solar sources. We are also pursuing a number of other emissions reduction efforts, including several carbon capture projects. We look forward to working with the Environmental Partnership and our industry peers to advance our emissions reduction efforts across our operational footprint.”

Energy Transfer also uses a natural gas compression system in many of its operating areas that reduces emissions through its patented ability to switch compression drivers between an electric motor and a natural gas engine. These Dual Drive compressors are often used in ozone non-attainment areas to improve air quality by providing a low-emission alternative for natural gas compression.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins. ET is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. ET also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer website at energytransfer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Energy Transfer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Transfer Joins the Environmental Partnership to Expand Focus on Reducing Environmental Footprint Across Its Operations Dallas-based Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has joined The Environmental Partnership, a growing coalition of nearly 100 energy companies committed to continuously improving the industry’s environmental performance. The non-profit organization is focused …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
NW Natural Holdings Issues 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Hello Sunshine Announces Majority Investment from Newly Formed, Next Generation Media Company ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution and Earnings Release and Earnings Call Dates
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Energy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21The Republic of Panama and Energy Transfer Announce the Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to Study the Development of Liquified Petroleum Gas Assets in Panama
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten