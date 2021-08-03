TriLink BioTechnologies Extends Global Support of Covid-19 Vaccine Development into APAC Region with the Chula Vaccine Research Center (Chula VRC), Bangkok

TriLink enables Chula VRC to take its Covid-19 vaccine into a First in Human (FIH) phase 1 clinical trial in Thailand with mRNA manufacturing process development and its proprietary mRNA capping technology, ushering a much-needed vaccine into economically developing countries

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriLink BioTechnologies (“TriLink”), a Maravai LifeSciences company (Nasdaq: MRVI) and a leader in the production of nucleic acids for research, diagnostics and therapeutics applications, has enabled Chula Vaccine Research Center, at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (Chula VRC), Bangkok, to deliver an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that has been approved for an immediate FIH phase 1 clinical trial in Thailand. Building on its successful partnerships in the development of effective mRNA Covid-19 vaccines currently in use worldwide, TriLink was instrumental in the Chula VRC mRNA Covid-19 vaccine’s mRNA manufacturing process development and first clinical batch manufacturing of the drug substance. TriLink will also continue to support manufacturing of the vaccine through the use of its CleanCap mRNA capping technology for mRNA synthesis.



The ChulaCov19 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Development Program aims to expand access to an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand and other low-to-middle-income countries (LMICs) in Asia. The vaccine is also intended to provide a booster for people who have been vaccinated with other previous vaccines to enhance their protection against both the wild-type virus and new variants.

“TriLink is proud to have collaborated with ChulaVRC on this critical Covid-19 vaccine, and we look forward to continuing to support them through their clinical trials and manufacturing scale up efforts,” said Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer of TriLink BioTechnologies. “We are committed to do our part to bring expanded access to Covid-19 vaccines to populations in need across the globe and continue to develop partnerships across the world in support of this important work.”

Kiat Ruxrungtham, Director, ChulaVRC Covid-19 Vaccine Development Program, stated: “It is our great pleasure to partner with the TriLink team in fighting this pandemic. This collaboration will not only help us combat Covid-19, it will also support our readiness to make vaccines against any new variants of concern or any pandemic to come in a much timelier manner, for LMICs in particular.”