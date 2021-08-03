AB Value Calls for Immediate Board and Governance Changes at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
AB Value Management LLC, together with its affiliates (“AB Value”), one of the largest shareholders of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the “Company”), owning approximately 7.51% of the outstanding shares, today commented on a number of recent announcements by the Company that, in AB Value’s view, raise serious additional concerns about the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) poor governance and management, which continue to harm shareholders.
Andrew Berger, Managing Member of AB Value, commented: “The Company has ignored virtually all of my input on governance during my first year and a half serving on the Board. After AB Value and other shareholders separately demanded significant changes in June, a majority of the Board appeared to have embraced these demands. Unfortunately, instead of negotiating in good faith to avoid a costly and distracting proxy fight, the Board wasted 35 days of shareholders’ time and capital.1 During this time, a majority of the Board has, in AB Value’s view, demonstrated poor judgment and governance practices.”
The following summarizes recent events that, in AB Value’s opinion, should cause shareholders of the Company to demand expedited changes to the Board:
The Company’s Press Release on July 21st about Board and Management Changes (the “July Announcement”) in AB Value’s View Fails to Disclose Material Facts and was Not Authorized by the Full Board
- Mr. Berger, who continues to serve as a director on the Board, received no notice of a Board meeting or any request for Board action with respect to the management and Board compositional changes contemplated by the July Announcement. In addition, Mr. Berger never approved of, or saw in advance, the press release for the July Announcement even though it purports to speak on behalf of a unanimous Board. In AB Value’s view, the subject matter of the July Announcement was of such significance that, under both Delaware law and common business norms, it should have been preceded by a formal Board meeting and formal Board action.
- The July Announcement omits that, more than one month earlier, AB Value suggested to the Board that the Chairperson and CEO roles be separated, that a management transition should commence immediately and that legacy directors needed to step down. Leading up to the July Announcement, AB Value had been misled by the Company into believing a reasonable settlement could be reached using AB Value’s suggestions as a foundation. Instead, the Company disavowed terms suggested by members of management and issued the July Announcement on the same day AB Value was led to believe the Board would be giving final comments to an already heavily negotiated settlement agreement.
- Indeed, the July Announcement makes no reference to the fact that the announced changes were in direct reaction to input from AB Value. A majority of the Board, therefore, appears to wish to take credit for matters which, to our knowledge, they never gave serious consideration absent Mr. Berger’s advocacy as a director and recent public pressure from large shareholders.
The Company’s Recent Announcement About Former Director Capdevielle’s Resignation (the “Capdevielle Announcement”) is Misleading and Incomplete
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare